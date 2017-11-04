From the Wire: Cubs Claimed LHP Randy Rosario Off Waivers from Twins

Cubs added LHP Randy Rosario on a waiver claim from the Minnesota Twins

The Cubs claimed left-handed pitcher Randy Rosario off waivers on Friday from the Minnesota Twins. The Cubs’ 40-man roster now stands at 33 players.

Randy Rosario, 23, combined to go 1-0 with one save, a 3.84 ERA (26 earned runs in 61 innings) and a 1.34 WHIP in 34 relief appearances last year between High-A Fort Myers and Double-A Chattanooga. He struck out 48 batters and walked 23 in 61 innings. With Chattanooga, he limited left-handed hitters to a .169 batting average against. Rosario turned in a 0.66 ERA (one earned run in 13 2/3 innings) in six relief outings with Chattanooga in May to earn his first big league call-up on June 1 but allowed eight runs in 2.1 innings (30.86 ERA/3.00 WHIP) covering two relief appearances and returned to Chattanooga on June 10.

A native of Nagua, Dominican Republic, Rosario originally signed with the Twins as a non-drafted free agent on Nov. 20, 2010. Rosario has gone 18-22 with two saves, a 3.37 ERA (132 earned runs in 352 2/3 innings) and a 1.35 WHIP in 107 minor league appearances (55 starts) covering the last seven seasons in the Twins minor league system.

Rosario has one minor league option left and will be eligible for another option year in 2019. The Cubs will have flexibility with him next season if he can stick on the roster.

