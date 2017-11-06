From the Wire: Cubs Claim Cory Mazzoni, Add Matt Carasiti to 40-Man Roster, Outright Leonys Martin

Cubs claim RHP Cory Mazzoni off waivers from the Padres … RHP Matt Carasiti joins 40-man roster … OF Leonys Martin outrighted to Triple-A Iowa

The Cubs claimed right-handed pitcher Cory Mazzoni off waivers from the San Diego Padres on Monday. Additionally, the Cubs have selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Matt Carasiti from Triple-A Iowa and assigned outfielder Leonys Martin outright to Triple-A.

The Cubs’ 40-man roster now stands at 34 players.

Cory Mazzoni, 28, spent most of the 2017 campaign in the minors, combining to go 2-0 with one save, a 0.59 ERA (two earned runs in 30 1/3 innings) and a 0.92 WHIP in 23 relief appearances. Mazzoni struck out 48 batters and walked only three in 30 1/3 innings pitched. Mazzoni made 14 appearances with Triple-A El Paso, going 1-0 with one save, a 0.89 ERA (two earned runs in 20 1/3 innings) and a 1.03 WHIP. He also made six relief appearances in the big leagues with the Padres, posting no record, a 13.50 ERA (12 earned runs in eight innings) and a 2.62 WHIP.

The right-hander was originally selected by the New York Mets in the second round of the 2011 Draft out of North Carolina State University. He has gone 27-15 with seven saves, a 3.79 ERA (154 earned runs in 366 innings) and a 1.26 WHIP in 116 minor league appearances (53 starts) covering the last seven seasons in the Mets and Padres minor league systems. Mazzoni made his Major League debut with the Padres in 2015 and has totaled 14 major league relief appearances in his career.

Mazzoni has one minor league option year left.

Matt Carasiti, 26, was acquired by the Cubs from the Colorado Rockies for left-hander Zac Rosscup on June 26, 2017. With Triple-A Albuquerque and Iowa this past season, Carasiti combined to go 1-3 with 21 saves, a 3.26 ERA (18 earned runs in 49 2/3 innings) and a 1.45 WHIP in 46 relief outings, fanning 68 batters in 49 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander was originally selected by the Rockies in the sixth round of the 2012 Draft out of St. John’s University. Carasiti has gone 15-28 with 76 saves, a 4.35 ERA (188 earned runs in 389 1/3 innings) and a 1.45 WHIP in 219 minor league appearances (34 starts) covering the last six seasons in the Rockies and Cubs minor league systems.

Carasiti has three minor league option years.

Leonys Martin, 29, was acquired by the Cubs from the Seattle Mariners on August 31, 2017. He batted .154/.313/.231 (2-for-13) with one double and one RBI in 15 games with the Cubs.

Follow Chicago Cubs Online on Twitter: @TheCCO