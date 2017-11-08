Jason Heyward Takes Home Gold Glove Award

Cubs right fielder Jason Heyward wins Gold Glove

Cubs’ right fielder Jason Heyward was named a 2017 National League Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner on Tuesday night.

Heyward has won his fifth-career Rawlings Gold Glove Award, his fourth in a row and his second with the Cubs. In addition to last year, he previously won in 2012 and 2014 with the Atlanta Braves and in 2015 with the St. Louis Cardinals. Heyward is the second outfielder in franchise history to win multiple gold gloves, joining two-time winner Andre Dawson (1987 and 1988). Bob Dernier is the only other Cubs outfielder to win the award, doing so in 1984.

Additionally, Heyward is the first Cub to win a Rawlings Gold Glove Award at any position in consecutive seasons since pitcher Greg Maddux won three in a row from 2004-06 (Maddux finished the 2006 campaign with the Dodgers) and the first position player to do so since first baseman Mark Grace in 1995 and 1996.

Fans can now vote for the Rawlings Platinum Glove Award™ winner presented by the Society for American Baseball Research (SABR) in each League on Rawlings.com. Voting opens at 9 p.m. CST on Nov. 7th and will end at 9 p.m. CST on Nov. 9th. Fans can only select one player in each league among the 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners to take home the “Best of the Best” honor, to be unveiled at the 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove Award Ceremony on Friday, November 10, 2017.

Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist were finalists for gold gloves at first and second base this season. Rizzo was the Gold and Platinum Glove winner for 2016, but Paul Goldschmidt took home the hardware this season. Former Cubs’ infielder D.J. LeMahieu won the Gold Glove at second base.

