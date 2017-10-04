From the Wire: Cubs Claim Luke Farrell, Designate Felix Pena for Assignment

Cubs claim RHP Luke Farrell off waivers from the Reds … RHP Felix Pena designated for assignment

Wednesday was an off day for the defending World Series Champs and current NL Central Division Champions as Joe Maddon’s team prepares to begin the NLDS against the Nationals on Friday, and the front office found time to make a waiver claim.

The Cubs claimed RHP Luke Farrell off waivers from the Reds. To make room on the 40-man roster, RHP Felix Pena was designated for assignment.

Luke Farrell, 26, posted no record, a 5.54 ERA (eight earned runs in 13 innings) and a 1.69 WHIP in 10 Major League appearances with the Royals and Reds this season, including a 2.61 ERA (three earned runs in 10 1/3 innings) and a 1.16 WHIP in nine relief outings down the stretch with the Reds. Farrell made his Major League debut in a start with the Royals on July 1 versus Minnesota (five earned runs in 2 2/3 innings), recording a no-decision in Kansas City’s 11-6 win. Farrell was designated for assignment by the Royals on July 24, acquired by the Dodgers in a trade on July 28 and claimed off waivers by Cincinnati on Aug. 9.

The right-hander spent most of the 2017 campaign in Triple-A, going 8-6 with a 4.78 ERA (62 earned runs in 116 2/3 innings) and a 1.31 WHIP in 22 appearances (20 starts) with the Royals, Dodgers and Reds affiliates. Overall, Farrell is 25-28 with three saves, a 4.43 ERA (246 earned runs in 500 1/3 innings) and a 1.36 WHIP in 104 games (84 starts) covering five minor league seasons.

Farrell was originally selected by the Royals in the sixth round of the 2013 Draft out of Northwestern University. He is the son of Red Sox manager John Farrell, brother to Cubs area scout Shane Farrell and brother to former minor league outfielder Jeremy Farrell.

Felix Pena, 27, went 1-0 with a 5.24 ERA (20 earned runs in 34 1/3 innings) and a 1.54 WHIP in 25 relief outings with the Cubs this season.

