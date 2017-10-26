From the Wire: Cubs Claim Jacob Hannemann, DFA Mike Freeman

Cubs claim OF Jacob Hannemann off waivers from the Mariners … INF Mike Freeman designated for assignment

The Cubs were rather busy Thursday. In between the announcements about the new coaches and nailing down pitching coach Jim Hickey on a multi-year contract, the front office claimed former Cubs’ prospect OF Jacob Hannemann off waivers from the Mariners. To make room on the 40-man roster, INF Mike Freeman was designated for assignment.

Jacob Hannemann, 26, was originally selected by the Cubs in the third round of the 2013 Draft and has spent his entire professional career in the Cubs organization save for one month after being claimed off waivers by Seattle last Sept. 4.

While with the Mariners, Hannemann made his Major league debut, and went 3-for-20 (.150/.150/.300) with one homer and one RBI in 11 games. Prior to joining the Mariners, Hannemann combined to bat .240/.312/.372 (98-for-409) with 32 doubles, six homers, a .684 OPS, 32 RBI and 29 stolen bases in 114 games between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa.

The left-handed batter and thrower was drafted out of Brigham Young University and earned a Pacific Coast League Gold Glove last year. Overall, he is a .247/.312/.381 career hitter (432-for-1,753) with 98 doubles, 22 triples, 31 homers, a .693 OPS, 165 RBI and 120 stolen bases in 457 games covering five minor league campaigns.

Mike Freeman, 30, batted .160/.222/.240 (4-for-25) in 15 games with the Cubs and .273 (21-for-77) in 23 games with Iowa this season.

