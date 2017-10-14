Cubs Announce 2017 National League Championship Series Roster

Cubs’ 2017 NLCS Roster features 14 position players and 11 pitchers

The Cubs are in the National League Championship Series for the third year in a row. And for the second time in as many Octobers the Cubs will take on the Dodgers in the best of seven series to determine which team represents the Senior Circuit in the Fall Classic.

The Cubs and Dodgers begin the NLCS on Saturday night at Dodger Stadium. The first two and last two games, if necessary, will be on the left coast. Games three, four and five, if needed, will be in Chicago at Wrigley Field.

Jose Quintana gets the ball from Joe Maddon in Game 1. Dave Roberts is sending Clayton Kershaw to the hill.

Times have been set for the NLCS. The Cubs will be in primetime, for the most part, with two late start times.

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 14 – 7:08pm CDT – Dodger Stadium

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 15 – 6:38pm CDT – Dodger Stadium

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 17 – 8:01pm CDT – Wrigley Field

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 18 – 8:01pm CDT – Wrigley Field – Start time could shift to 7:08pm CDT if the Astros sweep the Yankees in the ALCS

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 19 – 7:01pm CDT – Wrigley Field – If Necessary

Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 21 – 3:00pm CDT – Dodger Stadium – Start time will change to 7:01pm CDT if the ALCS goes to a seventh game

Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 22 – 6:38pm CDT – Dodger Stadium

Cubs 2017 National League Championship Series Roster

Pitchers (11)

Jon Lester

Kyle Hendricks

Jake Arrieta

Jose Quintana

John Lackey

Wade Davis

Carl Edwards Jr.

Mike Montgomery

Pedro Strop

Brian Duensing

Hector Rondon

Position Players (14)

Anthony Rizzo

Kris Bryant

Addison Russell

Javier Baez

Ben Zobrist

Willson Contreras

Alex Avila

Jason Heyward

Albert Almora Jr.

Kyle Schwarber

Ian Happ

Jon Jay

Leonys Martin

Tommy La Stella

Joe Maddon has not announced his rotation for the NLCS. Jon Lester could start Game 2, which would line up Kyle Hendricks and Jake Arrieta in games three and four at Wrigley Field. The Dodgers will have Clayton Kershaw, Rich Hill, Yu Darvish and Alex Wood start the first four games of the series.

Mistake free, fundamental baseball will be the only way the Cubs win the second straight NL Pennant. All of the pressure is on the Dodgers in this series. A long series, six or seven games, would appear to play into the Cubs favor.

