From the Wire: Willson Contreras Activated from the DL

Cubs activated catcher Willson Contreras prior to Sunday’s game at Wrigley

One of the key players for the Cubs came off the disabled list prior to Sunday’s embarrassing finale against the Brewers. Willson Contreras was activated from the 10-day DL. Contreras appeared in Sunday’s game as a pinch-hitter, going 0-for-1 in his first big league action since Aug. 9.

The Cubs active roster now stands at 34 players.

The Cubs could use Contreras to provide a spark to an offense, and team that lost three straight to the Brewers over the weekend at Wrigley. The Cubs have a very slim two-game lead in the NL Central Division with the Brewers and Cardinals nipping at their heels.

Contreras landed on the disabled list on Aug. 11 with a right hamstring strain. And he will likely not play full games until the Cubs are certain he is as close to 100 percent as possible at this time of the year.

In 103 games this season, Willson Contreras is batting .274/.341/.518 with a .859 OPS. Contreras has already set career highs in games played (103), hits (93), doubles (20), home runs (21) and RBI (70).

The Cubs must win the next two series against the Mets and Cardinals in order to stay at the top of the NL Central.

