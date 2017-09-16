From the Wire: Cubs Activate Addison Russell, Willson Contreras Receives Two-Game Suspension

Cubs activate shortstop Addison Russell from 10-Day DL … C Willson Contreras receives two-game suspension and fined … John Lackey fined for actions in Friday’s game

The Cubs added a much-needed glove and bat to the active roster prior to Saturday’s game versus the Cardinals. SS Addison Russell has been activated from the 10-day disabled list and is available to Joe Maddon off the bench. Javier Baez is starting at short for the Cubs on Saturday. Russell will return to his normal position of shortstop when he’s in the lineup.

The Cubs active roster stands at 36 players.

Russell was placed on the disabled list on Aug. 4 due to a right foot strain and plantar fasciitis. Russell played in one rehab game for the I-Cubs on Aug. 28, going 1-for-3 with a double. Russell’s rehab assignment was cut short after re-aggravating his injury on Aug. 30.

Russell is hitting .241/.305/.417 with 20 doubles, three triples and 10 home runs for a .722 OPS in 97 games this season.

Major League Baseball has suspended catcher Willson Contreras and fined him for his actions in Friday’s game. Contreras was ejected after losing his temper following the ejection of John Lackey, who was also fined. Contreras threw his facemask, it hit the ground and bounced up and hit the umpire. Contreras is appealing the suspension, which should be reduced to one game. With Maddon scheduling days off for Contreras, he will likely serve his suspension on one of those days after MLB cuts the undeserved penalty in half.

