Cubs Return to Wrigley Field for Nine-Game Homestand Against the Brewers, Mets and Cardinals

Cubs to host Milwaukee Brewers (Sept. 8-10), New York Mets (Sept. 12-14) and St. Louis Cardinals (Sept. 15-17) … Annual Social Media Night to Take Place at Wrigley on Sept. 12

The Cubs will play a nine-game homestand this week as Joe Maddon’s team takes on the Milwaukee Brewers (Sept. 8-10), New York Mets (Sept. 12-14) and St. Louis Cardinals (Sept. 15-17).

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Cubs will host their annual Social Media Night at Wrigley Field. The night includes a pregame event at the Budweiser Brickhouse Tavern where guests can participate in a variety of social media-themed games for a chance to win prizes. The event will continue throughout the game as fans can participate in a #CubsSocial scavenger hunt to win additional prizes, including 2018 Cubs Convention passes. Fans are

encouraged to participate in the scavenger hunt during the game. Additional information can be found at www.cubs.com/socialmedianight.

Tickets for this homestand remain available at www.cubs.com or 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827). Highlights of the homestand follow.

Guests and Entertainment:

• On Friday, Sept. 8, former University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley will throw a first pitch. Recording artist Pokey LaFarge will sing the National Anthem and Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard will lead the stretch.

• Chicago Cubs Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins will throw a first pitch and lead the stretch Saturday, Sept. 9.

• On Sunday, Sept. 10, actor, comedian, writer and Chicago native Bob Odenkirk will throw a first pitch and lead the stretch.

• PGA Tour pro and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth will throw a first pitch Tuesday, September 12.

• On Wednesday, Sept. 13, blues musician and Chicago native Toronzo Cannon will throw a first pitch.

• Actor, writer, director and Chicago native John Francis Daley will throw a first pitch Thursday, Sept. 14.

• On Friday, Sept. 15, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Chase Carter will throw a first pitch.

• Actress and Chicago native Bonnie Hunt will throw a first pitch Saturday, Sept. 16. Award-winning rock band and Chicago native Fall Out Boy will sing the stretch.

• On Sunday, Sept. 17, actor, comedian and Chicago native Tom Dreesen will throw a first pitch and lead the stretch.

Promotional Items:

• On Saturday, Sept. 9, up to 10,000 early arriving fans will receive a Cubs Athletic Cap presented by Aquafina.

• Up to 10,000 early arriving fans at the game Tuesday, Sept. 12, will receive a Cubs Power Bank presented by Uber.

• Tuesday’s game will also feature a themed Salute to Big Ten Community Night presented by PEAK, with guests receiving a special edition Cubs baseball cap in their favorite Big Ten school’s colors. The school that sells the most tickets will be able to select a representative to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Community Night attendees can purchase dedicated tickets to the event through www.cubs.com/communitynights or by contacting the Group Sales team at 773-404-4242 or [email protected].

• On Thursday, Sept. 14, up to 10,000 early arriving fans will receive a Hot & Cool Baseball Pack presented by Plumbers 911.

• On Friday, Sept. 15, up to 10,000 early arriving fans will receive a Cubs Premium Tote Bag presented by StubHub.

Food and Beverage Offerings:

Hot Doug’s continues its rotating selections from Platform 14, located behind the center field scoreboard in the Budweiser Bleachers. Served this homestand are the Ray Burris, a spicy Polish sausage with spicy brown mustard, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese; the Ken Rudolph, a Jamaican jerk sausage with cumin Dijonnaise, smoked Gouda and fried plantains; and the Sergio Mitre, a gyros sausage with tzatziki sauce, crumbled feta and chopped tomatoes.

Cubs Charities and Community Events:

• On Friday, Sept. 8, Cubs Charities and the Neighborhood Boys & Girls Club will host a Diamond Project ribbon- cutting at Revere Park. Cubs Charities has invested $75,000 to support rehabilitation of all four fields and backstop replacement for three of the diamonds. Cubs manager Joe Maddon will continue his “Respect Community” T-shirt initiative by representing the Neighborhood Boys & Girls Club. After every Friday home game, Maddon represents a local nonprofit by wearing their T-shirt during his postgame press conference.

• On Sunday, Sept. 10, Kyle Schwarber, with support from Cubs Charities, will host his inaugural Block Party to benefit Schwarber’s Neighborhood Heroes, a campaign to celebrate and honor Chicago’s first responders. The campaign honors and assists first responders by providing essential tools and experiences that improve their quality of life and help them better serve their communities. To learn more about the event, visit www.cubs.com/blockparty.

• On Thursday, Sept. 14, Anthony Rizzo will be recognized during a pregame ceremony as the 2017 Chicago Cubs Roberto Clemente Award nominee. The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition of a player from each MLB Club who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field.

• On Friday, Sept. 15, Cubs Wives will hand deliver school supplies in oversized tote bags to teachers at Josephine Locke Elementary School. This delivery is part of the Totes for Teachers initiative designed to recognize teachers for the immense work and responsibility they take on to improve the lives of Chicago’s youth. Prior to the game, People’s Gas will present Cubs Charities with a $100,000 check as part of their K’s for a Cause promotion, which will support Cubs RBI Scholars, an academic enrichment program for high school baseball and softball players in the Cubs RBI network.

• After the game, Cubs manager Joe Maddon will continue his “Respect Community” T-shirt initiative. Maddon will represent Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) Chicago, a nonprofit organization that connects Chicago neighborhoods to the resources they need to become stronger and healthier. LISC partners with Cubs Charities to implement the Diamond Project.

Homestand Recap, September 8-17:

Friday, Sept. 8, Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 7:05pm CDT

First pitch: Former University of Georgia football coach Vince Dooley

National Anthem: Recording artist Pokey LaFarge

7th inning stretch: Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard

Broadcast: WGN, 670 The Score, Cubs.com

Saturday, Sept. 9, Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 3:05pm CDT

Promotion: Cubs Athletic Cap presented by Aquafina, up to 10,000 early arriving fans

First pitch and 7th inning stretch: Cubs Hall of Famer Fergie Jenkins

Broadcast: CSN Chicago, MLB Network, 670 The Score, NBC Sports App, CSNChicago.com, Cubs.com

Sunday, Sept. 10, Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers, 1:20pm CDT

First pitch and 7th inning stretch: Actor, comedian, writer and Chicago native Bob Odenkirk

Broadcast: ABC7, 670 The Score, Cubs.com

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases, up to 1,000 early arriving fans 13-and-younger, weather permitting

Postgame event: Schwarber’s Block Party benefiting first responders

Tuesday, Sept. 12, Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets, 7:05pm CDT

Pregame: #CubsSocial Media Night at Wrigley Field

Promotion: Cubs Power Bank presented by Uber, up to 10,000 early arriving fans

First pitch: PGA Tour pro and three-time major champion Jordan Spieth

Community Night presented by PEAK, Salute to Big Ten Night, Special Edition Cubs Baseball Cap

Broadcast: CSN Chicago, 670 The Score, NBC Sports App, CSNChicago.com, Cubs.com

Wednesday, Sept. 13, Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets, 7:05pm CDT

First pitch: Blues musician and Chicago native Toronzo Cannon

Broadcast: WGN, 670 The Score, Cubs.com

Thursday, Sept. 14, Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets, 7:05pm CDT

Promotion: Hot & Cool Baseball Pack presented by Plumbers 911, up to 10,000 early arriving fans

First pitch: Actor, writer, director and Chicago native John Francis Daley

Broadcast: ABC7, 670 The Score, Cubs.com

Friday, Sept. 15, Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 1:20pm CDT

Promotion: Cubs Premium Tote Bag presented by StubHub, up to 10,000 early arriving fans

First pitch: Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Chase Carter

Broadcast: ABC7, 670 The Score, Cubs.com

Saturday, Sept. 16, Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 3:05pm CDT

First pitch: Actress and Chicago native Bonnie Hunt

7th inning stretch: Award-winning rock band and Chicago native Fall Out Boy

Broadcast: CSN Chicago+, 670 The Score, NBC Sports App, CSNChicago.com, Cubs.com

Sunday, Sept. 17, Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals, 1:20pm CDT

First pitch and 7th inning stretch: Actor, comedian and Chicago native Tom Dreesen

Broadcast: CSN Chicago, 670 The Score, NBC Sports App, CSNChicago.com, Cubs.com

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases, up to 1,000 early arriving fans 13-and-younger, weather permitting

Follow Chicago Cubs Online on Twitter: @TheCCO