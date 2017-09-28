Cubs Host the Reds for Final Homestand of the 2017 Regular Season

Cubs to host the Reds for final homestand of the 2017 regular season … Saturday’s 50/50 Raffle proceeds to benefit Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief

The National League Central Division Champion Chicago Cubs will take on the Cincinnati Reds Sept. 29-Oct. 1 for the final homestand of the 2017 regular season.

In association with the 20th Annual Chicago Football Classic, the Cubs will host Historically Black Colleges and Universities Day (HBCU) at Wrigley Field Friday, Sept. 29. Prior to the game, Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts, joined by Grambling State University President Richard J. Gallot Jr. and Clark Atlanta University President Dr. Ronald A. Johnson, will present the United Negro College Fund with a $110,000 donation. The Grambling State University and Clark Atlanta University marching bands will deliver a special postgame performance in the Park at Wrigley. For more information on HBCU Day at Wrigley Field, please visit www.cubs.com/hbcuday.

Proceeds from Saturday’s Cubs Charities 50/50 Raffle will be donated to hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico. Fans can purchase 50/50 Raffle tickets from uniformed Cubs Charities raffle ticket sellers starting two hours before the game until the middle of the seventh inning. The winning ticket will be announced at the top of the ninth inning and the winner will receive a check for half of the net proceeds from the game’s raffle ticket sales. The other half will be donated by Cubs Charities to the recovery efforts in Puerto Rico. For more information, please call the 50/50 Raffle Hotline at 773-404-4726 or email [email protected].

Additionally, proceeds from Saturday’s sales at the Cubs Authentics kiosk will be combined with the Cubs Charities 50/50 Raffle donation to help the hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

Tickets for this homestand remain available at www.cubs.com or 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827). Highlights of the homestand follow.

Guests and Entertainment:

• Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster Pat Foley will throw a first pitch and lead the stretch Friday, Sept. 29.

• On Sunday, Oct. 1, members of the Wrigley Field Grounds Crew will continue their longstanding tradition of leading the regular season’s final 7th inning stretch.

Promotional Items:

• On Saturday, Sept. 30, up to 10,000 early arriving fans age 21-and-older will receive a Cubs Knit “Beamie” presented by Jim Beam.

Food and Beverage Offerings:

Hot Doug’s continues its rotating selections from Platform 14, located behind the center field scoreboard in the Budweiser Bleachers. Served this homestand are the Bill Caudill, an Argentinian pork and bacon sausage with Swiss cheese and chimichurri; the Joe Wallis, a curry bratwurst with curry Dijonnaise, caramelized onions and smoked Gouda; and the Carmen Fanzone, a spicy Vienna Polish sausage with spicy brown mustard and caramelized onions.

Cubs Charities and Community Events:

• On Friday, Sept. 29, Joe Maddon will continue his support of Chicago nonprofit organizations through his “Respect Community” T-shirt initiative. After every Friday home game, Maddon has represented a different Chicago nonprofit by wearing the organization’s T-shirt during his postgame press conference. This homestand, Maddon will represent the 50/50 Raffle benefiting Cubs Charities, which provides increased access to sports opportunities and targets improvements in health, fitness and education for those at risk.

Homestand Recap, September 29-October 1:

Friday, Sept. 29, Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:20pm CDT

Special Event: HBCU Day

Broadcast: CSN Chicago, 670 The Score, NBC Sports App, CSNChicago.com, Cubs.com

Postgame: Performance by Grambling State University and Clark Atlanta University marching bands

Saturday, Sept. 30, Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds, 3:05pm CDT

Promotion: Cubs Knit “Beamie” presented by Jim Beam, up to 10,000 early arriving fans age 21-and-older

Broadcast: CSN Chicago, 670 The Score, NBC Sports App, CSNChicago.com, Cubs.com

Sunday, Oct. 1, Fan Appreciation Day, Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds, 2:20pm

Broadcast: WGN, 670 The Score, Cubs.com

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases, up to 1,000 early arriving fans age 13-and-younger, weather permitting

