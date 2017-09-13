Cubs Announce Tentative 2018 Regular Season Schedule

Cubs Open 2018 Regular Season at Miami Marlins on Thursday, March 29 … Wrigley Field Opener is Monday, April 9 versus the Pirates … Interleague Play in 2018 features Eight Series against the American League Central

Major League Baseball and the Chicago Cubs announced Tuesday the tentative 2018 regular season schedule. The Cubs will open their 143rd season at the Miami Marlins on Thursday, March 29 with the Wrigley Field opener taking place Monday, April 9, against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Cubs will begin the 2018 campaign on the road for the 13th time in the last 17 seasons, and for the first time in Miami since 1998. The Cubs open their Wrigley Field campaign against the Pittsburgh Pirates for the first time since 2011.

After four games at the Marlins (March 29-April 1), the Cubs continue their season-opening 11-day, 10-game, three-city road trip with two games in Cincinnati April 2-3 and conclude with four games at Milwaukee April 5-8. The Cubs begin their Wrigley Field slate the next day against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the start of a season-opening 10-day, nine-game homestand against the Pirates (April 9, 11-12), Atlanta Braves (April 13-15) and St. Louis Cardinals (April 16-18).

The 2018 schedule features interleague play against the American League Central, including the annual home-and-home with the Chicago White Sox, which features a pair of three-game series from May 11-13 (at Wrigley Field) and September 21-23 (at Guaranteed Rate Field).

In addition to the White Sox games, the Cubs interleague schedule includes hosting three A.L. Central opponents: the Cleveland Indians (two games, May 22-23), the Minnesota Twins (three games, June 29-July 1) and the Detroit Tigers (two games, July 3-4). The Cubs also travel to Cleveland (two games, April 24-25), play at Kansas City Royals (three games, August 6-8) and play at Detroit (two games, August 21-22).

The Cubs 2018 tentative schedule features only two three-series homestands and two three-city road trips.

The Cubs are scheduled to host two holiday games in 2018: Mother’s Day, May 13 vs. the White Sox and the Fourth of July vs. Detroit. The Cubs will be on the road for three holidays: Memorial Day Monday, May 28 at Pittsburgh, Father’s Day on June 17 at St. Louis and Labor Day Monday, September 3 in Milwaukee.

The tentative 2018 Chicago Cubs regular season schedule is above. Please note that the schedule is subject to change at any time.

