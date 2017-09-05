From the Wire: Cubs Add Taylor Davis to Roster, Recall Rob Zastryzny

Cubs select contract of C/INF Taylor Davis, add to active roster … LHP Rob Zastryzny recalled from Triple-A Iowa … OF Jacob Hannemann designated for assignment … Mariners claimed OF Jacob Hannemann and RHP Seth Frankoff off waivers … Pirates claimed LHP Jack Leathersich off waivers

It was a busy Labor Day and Tuesday afternoon for the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs selected the contract of C/INF Taylor Davis from Triple-A Iowa, added him to the 40-man and active roster. To make room on the 40-man roster for Davis, OF Jacob Hannemann was designated for assignment.

The Mariners claimed OF Jacob Hannemann and RHP Seth Frankoff off waivers from the Cubs. And lefty Jack Leathersich was snapped up off waivers from the Pirates.

Prior to Sunday’s finale with the Braves, the Cubs recalled LHP Rob Zastryzny from Triple-A Iowa. The Cubs active roster stands at 33 players.

Taylor Davis, 27, joins the first Major League roster of his professional career. Davis batted .297/.357/.429 (106-for-357) with 27 doubles, one triple, six home runs and a .786 OPS in 102 games with Iowa this season. He played 59 games behind the plate, 26 games at first base and two games at third base with Iowa this season.

The right-handed batter is a career .284/.350/.417 (421-for-1,485) hitter with 97 doubles, 26 homers and a .767 OPS in 461 games covering seven minor league seasons in the Cubs organization.

Davis was signed by the Cubs as a minor league free agent on July 11, 2011. He was selected by the Marlins in the 49th Round of the 2008 Draft but did not sign and instead attended Morehead State University in Kentucky. He is a native of Tampa, Fla.

Taylor Davis will wear No. 43.

Follow Chicago Cubs Online on Twitter: @TheCCO