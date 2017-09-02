From the Wire: Cubs Activate Jon Lester, Add Leonys Martin to Roster

Cubs activate LHP Jon Lester from 10-day DL … Select contract of OF Leonys Martin and add to roster … DFA LHP Jack Leathersich

The Cubs activated left-handed pitcher Jon Lester off of disabled list prior to Saturday’s game versus the Braves and selected the contract of outfielder Leonys Martin from Triple-A Iowa. To make room for Martin on the 40-man roster, left-handed pitcher Jack Leathersich was designated for assignment.

Jon Lester returned to the mound and started Saturday. Lester had a rough outing against the Braves, lasting only five innings and giving up four runs on eight hits with a walk and four strikeouts. Lester served up three longballs.

Leonys Martin, who will wear uniform number 24, was available for the Cubs as they continued their four-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field.

Lester, 33, was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Aug. 18 with left lat tightness/general shoulder fatigue. Prior to Saturday, Lester was 8-7 with a 4.37 ERA (72 earned runs in 148 1/3 innings) and a 1.27 WHIP in 26 starts with the Cubs this season. He did not require a rehab outing as part of his return. This marked Lester’s first stint on the disabled list since the 2011 campaign.

Martin, 29, was acquired from Seattle on Aug. 31 for cash or a player to be named. Martin has played all or part of seven major league seasons with Texas (2011-15) and Seattle (2016-17) and tallied 114 stolen bases with experience at all three outfield positions, including 551 games in center field, 36 games in right field and 10 games in left field. The left-handed batter and right-handed thrower is a career .248/.300/.361 hitter with (487-for-1,965) with 71 doubles, 19 triples, 38 home runs and 175 in 606 career games.

A native of Cuba, Martin originally signed a five-year Major League contract with the Rangers on May 4, 2011. He enjoyed his best Major League season in 2014 when he hit .274/.325/.364 (146-for-533) with seven homers and 40 RBI in a career-high 155 games. This year, Martin has split time between Seattle and Triple-A, batting .306 (110-for-360) with 24 doubles, 11 home runs, 39 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 88 games with Tacoma and batting .174 (20-for-115) with three homers, eight RBI and six stolen bases in 34 games with the Mariners.

Jack Leathersich, 27, went 2-4 with one save, a 2.84 ERA (14 earned runs in 44 1/3 innings) and a 1.19 WHIP in 41 relief appearances with Iowa this season. Leathersich also made one appearance with the Cubs, allowing two runs on one hit and four walks in 0.2 innings (27.00 ERA, 7.50 WHIP)

Follow Chicago Cubs Online on Twitter: @TheCCO