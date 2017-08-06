From the Wire: Cubs Recall Tommy La Stella from Iowa, Option Rob Zastryzny Back to Triple-A

Cubs recall INF Tommy La Stella from Triple-A Iowa … LHP Rob Zastryzny sent back to Iowa Cubs

The Cubs, as expected, announced two roster moves Sunday prior to the finale of the three-game series with the Nationals. The Cubs recalled INF Tommy La Stella from Iowa. To make room on the roster for La Stella, LHP Rob Zastryzny was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs’ active roster stands at 13 pitchers (five starters, eight relievers) and 12 position players.

The Cubs began the series with the Nationals at Wrigley with a 14-man staff after placing SS Addison Russell on the 10-day DL and recalling the southpaw Zastryzny. Adding another arm to the pen gave Joe Maddon a little insurance in the event Kyle Hendricks and John Lackey had short outings. With the bullpen back in order, Rob Z was sent out and La Stella recalled in order to give Maddon another bat on his bench.

Tommy La Stella, 28, joins the Cubs for the fourth time this season. La Stella is hitting .298/.414/.509 (17-for-57) with six doubles, two home runs and a .923 OPS in 37 games with the Cubs this season. With Iowa this year, La Stella has batted .218/.281//.264 (24-for-110) with two doubles, a home run and a .545 OPS in 33 games.

La Stella was a member of Chicago’s Opening Day roster and was optioned to Iowa on April 21. He returned to the big leagues on May 7 and returned to Iowa on May 19 and also had a stint from June 16-July 22.

Rob Zastryzny, 25, is 1-2 with one save and a 6.67 ERA (20 earned runs in 27 innings) in 10 appearances, three as a starter, with Iowa this season. Zastryzny spent two months on the disabled list due to a lat injury and has made two starts with Iowa since being activated on July 25. Zastryzny made his big league debut with the Cubs last season, going 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA (two earned runs in 16 innings) and 1.06 WHIP in eight appearances, one as a starter. He struck out 17 batters in the 16 innings pitched while limiting opponents to a .207 batting average.

Rob Z did not appear in a game this time up during a brief two-day stay back in the majors.

