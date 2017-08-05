From the Wire: Addison Russell Lands on DL, Rob Zastryzny Up from Iowa

Cubs placed SS Addison Russell on 10-Day DL … LHP Rob Zastryzny recalled from Triple-A Iowa

The Cubs made two roster moves on Friday. The Cubs placed SS Addison Russell on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to Aug. 2, with a right foot strain. To fill Russell’s spot on the active roster, LHP Rob Zastryzny was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Temporarily, the Cubs active roster stands at 14 pitchers (five starters, nine relievers) and 11 position players.

Addison Russell has put together a disappointing season offensively and defensively. Russell, 23, has dealt with various injuries and is batting only .241/.305/.417 (77-for-319) with 20 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs, a .722 OPS and 36 RBI in 97 games while being inconsistent, at best, in the field.

Rob Zastryzny, 25, joins the Cubs for the second time this season as he made one appearance during a brief stint with the club in May (four innings, three earned runs). Rob Z is 1-2 with one save and a 6.67 ERA (20 earned runs in 27 innings) in 10 appearances, three as a starter, with Iowa this season. Zastryzny spent two months on the disabled list due to a lat injury and has made two starts with Iowa since being activated on July 25. Zastryzny made his big league debut with the Cubs last season, going 1-0 with a 1.13 ERA (two earned runs in 16 innings) and 1.06 WHIP in eight appearances, one as a starter. He struck out 17 batters in the 16 innings pitched while limiting opponents to a .207 batting average.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound Zastryzny was originally selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2013 Draft out of the University of Missouri.

