From the Wire: Cubs Place Willson Contreras on DL, Recall Victor Caratini

Cubs place C Willson Contreras on 10-day DL … Recall C/1B Victor Caratini from Triple-A Iowa

As expected, the Cubs placed catcher Willson Contreras on the 10-day disabled list on Friday prior to the start of the three-game series in Phoenix with the Diamondbacks. To take his spot on the roster, C/1B Victor Caratini was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs active roster stands at 13 pitchers (five starters, eight relievers) and 12 position players.

An MRI on Willson Contreras’ right hamstring revealed a moderate strain. Contreras suffered the injury on Wednesday in the finale of the series in San Francisco. Contreras will be re-evaluated in two weeks. The injury is not season-ending, but he is expected to be out for four to six weeks. Contreras believes he will be able to return closer to the six-week timeframe. He is going to prepare to play in October, if the Cubs are able to hold off the Cardinals, Brewers and Pirates and win the NL Central title.

Contreras has put together a very good season at the plate, especially over the last month, while showing steady improvement defensively. Alex Avila will receive a bulk of the playing time in Contreras’ absence with rookie Victor Caratini filling in as necessary.

Contreras was hitting .274/.342/.519 with 10 doubles and 21 home runs for a .861 OPS in 102 games on the season.

Victor Caratini, 23, joins the Cubs for the second time this season. The switch-hitter batted .192/.250/.385 (5-for-26) with two doubles, one home run and a .635 OPS in 11 games with the Cubs during his first stint from June 28-August 1. Caratini started five games behind the plate, with the Cubs going 4-1 in those contests. In his last game with the Cubs, Caratini connected for his first big league home run that snapped a 2-2 tie in the seventh and helped lead the Cubs to a 4-2 win, July 30 at Milwaukee.

Caratini is hitting .344 (94-for-273) with 24 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 59 RBI in 76 games for Iowa this season. Named a Pacific Coast League All-Star, he has a .387 on-base percentage and a .557 slugging mark, good for a .944 OPS. He batted .370 (10-for-27) with four doubles, two homers, five RBI and a 1.174 OPS in seven games since returning to Iowa earlier this month.

