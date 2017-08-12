Cubs to host Reds and Blue Jays during Seven-Game Homestand (Aug. 14-20) … Joe Maddon to host Third Annual Respect 90 Main Event on Aug. 17

The Cubs will kick off a giveaway-packed, seven-game homestand next week as they take on the Cincinnati Reds (Aug. 14-17) and Toronto Blue Jays (Aug. 18-20) for a rare Interleague series.

Cubs fans looking to enjoy an evening ringside with Cubs manager Joe Maddon and his players can do so for a good cause at the Third Annual Respect 90 Main Event Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Grand Banking Hall of the Wintrust Building in downtown Chicago. Guests will join Maddon and Cubs players for an evening of food, drinks, entertainment and prizes. The event will feature several rounds of local youth boxing at various skill levels as well as a special main event bout. Proceeds will benefit youth boxing programs in Chicago’s underserved communities and Joe Maddon’s Respect 90 Foundation. A limited number of tickets remain available at www.cubs.com/mainevent.

Fans visiting Wrigley Field can continue to secure their chance to win a prestigious player-grade 2016 World Series Ring, donated by Jostens, as part of the Cubs Charities World Series Ring Raffle. Tickets are available for $10 each on gamedays near Fan Services in the Budweiser Bleachers and by the Audi Club near Gate D. Fans also can visit the Cubs Store locations on Michigan Avenue and the Park at Wrigley to purchase tickets on gamedays or non-gamedays. The 2016 World Series Ring offered through this raffle is the only player-grade version available for fans to own, and will be customized with the winner’s last name. The Cubs Charities World Series Ring Raffle will close Monday, Sept. 4, at 10:00am CDT, with the winning number announced Tuesday, Sept. 5. For the full list of Cubs Charities World Series Ring Raffle rules and an online purchase option (for Chicago residents only in accordance with state and local law), visit www.cubs.com/ringraffle.

Tickets for this homestand remain available at www.cubs.com or 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827). Highlights of the homestand follow.

Guests and Entertainment:

• On Monday, Aug. 14, Northwestern head men’s basketball coach Chris Collins will throw a first pitch and lead the stretch. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. from “The Daily Show” also will throw a first pitch. The life of former MVP and Manager of the Year Don Baylor will be honored with a pregame moment of silence.

• Medal of Honor recipient, Specialist 5 James McCloughan, will throw a first pitch Tuesday, Aug. 15. Former Cub Bill Madlock will lead the stretch.

• On Wednesday, Aug. 16, musician and actor Thomas Ian Nicholas, known for his portrayal of Henry Rowengartner in “Rookie of the Year,” will throw a first pitch and lead the stretch. The United States Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, will perform a jump onto Wrigley Field as John Vincent sings the national anthem.

• On Thursday, Aug. 17, University of Illinois head men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood will throw a first pitch and lead the stretch.

• Former NHL coach Don Cherry will lead the stretch Saturday, Aug. 19.

Promotional Items:

• On Monday, Aug. 14, up to the first 10,000 fans will receive a Fergie Jenkins Retired #31 Flag presented by Pepsi.

• On Tuesday, Aug. 15, up to 10,000 early arriving fans will receive a Kris Bryant MVP STARTING LINEUP™ Figure presented by TransUnion.

• Monday and Tuesday’s games also feature a themed Back to School Community Night presented by PEAK Antifreeze, with guests receiving a Commemorative Fidget Spinner. Community Night attendees can purchase dedicated tickets to the event through www.cubs.com/communitynights or by contacting the Group Sales team at 773-404-4242 or [email protected].

• Up to the first 10,000 fans at the game Wednesday, Aug. 16, will receive a Kyle Schwarber Jersey Lunch Bag presented by Gonnella Baking Co.

• On Thursday, Aug. 17, up to the first 10,000 fans will receive a “Starting Aces” Bobblehead presented by Las Vegas.

• On Friday, Aug. 18, up to 5,000 early arriving Budweiser Bleacher fans age 21-and-older will receive a #BudFridays Cubs Tank Top presented by Budweiser.

• Up to the first 5,000 fans age 13-and-younger at the game Sunday, Aug. 20, will receive a Clark the Cub Bank presented by Mastercard. Up to the first 1,000 fans 13-and-younger can run the bases postgame, weather permitting, for Kids Sundays.

Food and Beverage Offerings:

The Chef Series at Wrigley Field presented by Maker’s Mark continues this homestand with award-winning chef, restaurateur, television personality and cookbook author Graham Elliott. Elliott will serve his following takes on classic American cuisine Aug. 14-20 at the Sheffield Counter (formerly Decade Diner) near Gate D:

World Champion Popcorn: Featuring black pepper, grated parmesan, salted butter, chopped chives

Pork Rind Nachos: Topped with whipped avocado, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, Cotija cheese

Grahamwich Grilled Cheese: Made with Wisconsin cheddar, tomato marmalade, Butterkase cheese, crispy bacon

Graham Slam Burger: Topped with grilled red onions, baby watercress, melted brie, roasted garlic mayo

Lolla Lobster Corndog: Lobster sausage with lemon aioli, smoked paprika, fresh herbs

Hot Doug’s continues its rotating selections from Platform 14, located behind the center field scoreboard in the Budweiser Bleachers. Served this homestand are the Bill Caudill, an Argentinian pork and bacon sausage with chimichurri and Swiss cheese; the Sergio Mitre, a gyros sausage with tzatziki, feta cheese and chopped tomatoes; and the Rick Reuschel, a jalapeño-cheddar beef sausage with jalapeño mustard, pepper-jack cheese and crispy onions.

For more information on the Wrigley Field Chef Series or other concession items in the ballpark, fans can visit www.cubs.com/food.

Cubs Charities and Community Events:

• Cubs manager Joe Maddon will host the Third Annual Respect 90 Main Event Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Grand Banking Hall of the Wintrust Building in downtown Chicago. The event will once again feature several rounds of local youth boxing at various skill levels as well as a special main event bout. Guests also will enjoy great food from Gibsons Bar & Steakhouse accompanied by cocktails, scotch tastings and an opportunity to win premium prizes. Doors open at 6:00pm.

• The event will help provide Chicago’s inner city children and young adults with opportunities to develop championship attitudes through sports while encouraging fitness, academics and community engagement. A portion of the net proceeds will benefit youth boxing programs in Chicago’s underserved communities. Cubs Charities will donate net proceeds to Joe Maddon’s Respect 90 Foundation. A limited number of tickets are available at www.cubs.com/mainevent.

• The following day, Aug. 18, Cubs manager Joe Maddon will continue his support of Chicago nonprofit organizations through his “Respect Community” t-shirt initiative. After every Friday home game, Maddon represents a different Chicago nonprofit by wearing the organization’s T-shirt during his postgame press conference. This homestand, Maddon will represent the Chicago Youth Boxing Club, a sports-based youth development program serving youth on Chicago’s west side and a Respect 90 Foundation grantee.

Homestand Recap, August 14-20:

Monday, Aug. 14, Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds, 7:05pm CDT

Promotion: Fergie Jenkins Retired #31 Flag presented by Pepsi, up to first 10,000 fans

First pitch: Comedian Roy Wood Jr. from “The Daily Show”

First pitch and 7th inning stretch: Northwestern head men’s basketball coach Chris Collins

Community Night presented by PEAK Antifreeze: Back to School Night, Commemorative Fidget Spinner

Broadcast: WGN, 670 The Score, Cubs.com

Tuesday, Aug. 15, Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds, 7:05pm CDT

Promotion: Kris Bryant MVP STARTING LINEUP™ Figure presented by TransUnion, up to first 10,000 fans

First pitch: Medal of Honor recipient Specialist 5 James McCloughan

7th inning stretch: Former Chicago Cub Bill Madlock

Community Night presented by PEAK Antifreeze: Back to School Night, Commemorative Fidget Spinner

Broadcast: CSN Chicago, 670 The Score, NBC Sports App, CSNChicago.com, Cubs.com

Wednesday, Aug. 16, Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds, 7:05pm CDT

Promotion: Kyle Schwarber Jersey Lunch Bag presented by Gonnella Baking Co., up to first 10,000 fans

National anthem: John Vincent, as the United States Navy Parachute Team, the Leap Frogs, perform a jump onto Wrigley Field

First pitch and 7th inning stretch: Musician and actor from “Rookie of the Year” Thomas Ian Nicholas

Broadcast: WGN, 670 The Score, Cubs.com

Thursday, Aug. 17, Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds, 1:20pm CDT

Promotion: “Starting Aces” Bobblehead presented by Las Vegas, up to first 10,000 fans

First pitch and 7th inning stretch: University of Illinois head men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood

Broadcast: CSN Chicago, 670 The Score, NBC Sports App, CSNChicago.com, Cubs.com

Friday, Aug. 18, Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:20pm CDT

Promotion: #BudFridays Cubs Tank Top presented by Budweiser, up to first 5,000 Budweiser Bleacher fans age 21-and-older

Broadcast: CSN Chicago, MLB Network, 670 The Score, NBC Sports App, CSNChicago.com, Cubs.com

Saturday, Aug. 19, Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:20pm CDT

Broadcast: ABC 7, MLB Network, 670 The Score, WRTO 1200, Cubs.com

7th inning stretch: Former NHL coach and current “Hockey Night In Canada” commentator Don Cherry

Sunday, Aug. 20, Chicago Cubs vs. Toronto Blue Jays, 1:20pm CDT

Promotion: Clark the Cub Bank presented by Mastercard, up to first 5,000 fans age 13-and-younger

Broadcast: WGN, 670 The Score, Cubs.com

Follow Chicago Cubs Online on Twitter: @TheCCO