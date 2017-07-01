From the Wire: Cubs Activate Ben Zobrist, Option Mark Zagunis to Triple-A Iowa

Cubs activate INF/OF Ben Zobrist from 10-day disabled list … Option OF Mark Zagunis to Triple-A Iowa

The Cubs announced two roster moves prior to Saturday afternoon’s game with the Reds. The Cubs activated INF/OF Ben Zobrist from the 10-day DL. OF Mark Zagunis was optioned to the I-Cubs to make room for Zobrist on the active roster.

With Saturday’s moves, the Cubs active roster consists of 13 pitchers (five starters, eight relievers) and 12 position players.

Ben Zobrist has been on the disabled list since June 16, retroactive to June 13, with left wrist inflammation. Zobrist performed well during a brief rehab assignment with Double-A Tennessee. Zobrist went 3-for-6 with a pair of walks while playing defensively at second base, left field and right field.

Like so many of his teammates, Zobrist has struggled offensively this season. Zobrist is batting only .223/.321/.394 with seven doubles, two triples and seven home runs in 54 games while dealing with numerous injuries.

Mark Zagunis did not record a hit during his first action in the majors. Zagunis performed like most players when seeing Major League pitching for the first time. Zagunis has a lot of talent and should learn from his stint with the Cubs.

Zagunis went hitless in 14 at-bats with four walks, an RBI and two stolen bases in seven games with the Cubs. With Iowa this season, he is hitting .249/.399.474 (53-for-213) with 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 35 RBI, 42 runs scored and an .873 OPS in 65 games.

