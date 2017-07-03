Wade Davis Elected to NL All-Star Team

Wade Davis is Cubs lone representative in upcoming All-Star Game … Kris Bryant on the National League Final Vote Ballot

A year after placing seven players on the National League All-Star Team for the Midsummer Classic, the Cubs had one player elected to the NL squad this season.

Cubs right-handed reliever Wade Davis was elected to the 2017 National League All-Star team. Davis has earned the third All-Star selection of his Major League career, his first in the National League.

Davis will represent the Cubs at the 88th Major League All-Star Game Tuesday, July 11 at Miami’s Marlins Park. Davis was elected to the N.L. squad by way of the player vote.

Third baseman Kris Bryant is one of five players up for vote on the N.L.’s Final Vote ballot.

Davis has been named to his third-consecutive All-Star team, as he represented the Kansas City Royals as a member of the American League squad in 2015 and 2016. He is the first Cubs relief pitcher to make the team since both Carlos Marmol and Kerry Wood represented the club in 2008. Davis is the first Cubs pitcher to make the All-Star team in his first season with the club since Mitch Williams in 1989.

In 2017, Davis is a perfect 16-for-16 in save chances to go along with a 2-0 record, 1.93 ERA and 0.96 WHIP in 29 relief outings. He has struck out 42 batters in 28.0 innings, an average of 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while limiting opponents to a .170 batting average, including a .115 mark by left-handed hitters and a .229 mark by right-handed hitters. He began his Cubs career by not allowing an earned run in his first 18 outings, surrendering only six hits in that period that spanned 17.1 innings pitched.

Bryant is aiming for his third-straight All-Star appearance in his third Major League campaign, as he would become the first Cubs third baseman to earn honors in three-consecutive campaigns since Ron Santo from 1971-73. Bryant is the first Cubs player to be up for election for the All-Star team via the Final Vote ballot since Anthony Rizzo in 2014, who was overwhelmingly elected to represent the Cubs that summer.

The reigning National League Most Valuable Player, Bryant is batting .263/.391.511 (73-for-278) with 17 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for a .901 OPS in 76 games this season.

In addition to Bryant, the 2017 Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote for the National League includes first baseman Justin Bour of the Marlins; third baseman Anthony Rendon of the Nationals; first baseman Mark Reynolds of the Rockies; and third baseman Justin Turner of the Dodgers. Fan balloting is available now and concludes on Thursday, July 6th at 3:00pm CDT. Now in its 16th season with over 680 million votes cast, fans again will be able to make their Final Vote selections on MLB.com, Club sites and their mobile devices. The winners of the Final Vote will be announced live on MLB Network’s MLB Tonight on Thursday, July 6th at 5:00pm CDT.

In addition to MLB.com and the official club websites, fans may use their mobile devices to cast ballots at MLB.com/vote. For the sixth consecutive year, the last day of the Esurance MLB All-Star Game Final Vote also will include social balloting, as Twitter support from the 10 candidates’ fans over the last six hours of balloting will count toward their final vote totals. From 10:00am – 3:00pm CDT on Thursday, July 6th, any tweet that includes a designated player hashtag will be tabulated as part of the official vote total used to determine the AL and NL winners.

Joe Maddon will call the shots for the National League in the All-Star Game and will be joined by his Cubs’ coaching staff.

