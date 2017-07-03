Cubs Trade Miguel Montero to the Blue Jays

Cubs send catcher Miguel Montero and cash to the Blue Jays for a PTBNL or cash considerations

The Cubs traded veteran catcher Miguel Montero, and cash, to the Blue Jays for a player to be named later or cash considerations on Monday. Montero is owed $7 million on his $14 million salary for this season. Multiple reports indicated the Cubs are sending a majority of the money remaining on Montero’s contract.

The Cubs designated Montero for assignment last Wednesday (June 28) in response to his comments about the team, especially Jake Arrieta, and the seven bases the Nationals stole with him behind the plate.

Montero was a big part of the Cubs success in 2015 and last season in route to winning The World Series. Montero will forever be linked the Cubs’ team that finally won it all.

Miguel Montero, 33, hit .286/.366/.439/.805 (28-for-98) with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBI in 44 games for the Cubs this year. In the three seasons with the Cubs since 2015, the 12-year Major League veteran has hit .242/.342/.395 (166-for-686) with 22 doubles, 27 homers, a .737 OPS and 94 RBI in 243 games.

The Blue Jays play the Cubs at Wrigley next month (Aug. 18-20). Montero speaks his mind and figures to have more to say about his old team at that time. The Jays were linked to Montero as soon as he was designated for assignment. And he will provide a veteran back-up Toronto was looking to add.

