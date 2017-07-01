Cubs Return to Wrigley, Host Rays, Brewers and Pirates During Upcoming Homestand

Cubs to host Tampa Bay Rays (July 4-5), Milwaukee Brewers (July 6) and Pittsburgh Pirates (July 7-9) … Members of each United States Military Branch to be honored throughout the Fourth of July Game

The defending World Series Champion Chicago Cubs return to Wrigley Field on the Fourth of July to start a six-game homestand. The Cubs will have played 11 straight on the road and 17 of 20 before the start of another brief stint at Wrigley.

The Cubs will kick off a six-game homestand on the Fourth of July as they host a rare Interleague matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays (July 4-5), followed by a makeup of the May 20 postponement with the Milwaukee Brewers (July 6), then a weekend series with the Pittsburgh Pirates (July 7-9).

The team will honor members of the military throughout the Fourth of July for Magellan Military Heroes Day, which will include a Cubs Camo BBQ Mitt presented by Magellan Corporation for up to the first 10,000 fans at the game. With assistance from the USO of Illinois, a giant American flag will be displayed on the field pregame and members of all five branches of the United States military will take the field at each position next to a Cubs player. Corporal Jack Birdsell, with the Illinois Army National Guard 233rd Military Police Co., will throw the game’s ceremonial first pitch after returning from Afghanistan earlier this year. Service members from each military branch will lead the 7th inning stretch as well.

As part of Major League Baseball’s special event uniform schedule, the Cubs and Rays will wear “Stars and Stripes” themed jerseys, caps and socks. Bases from the game will feature a special Fourth of July base jewel. These game-used bases can be purchased day-of-game at the Cubs Authentics kiosk with net proceeds benefiting the Cubs Charities Diamond Project.

Tickets for this homestand remain available at www.cubs.com or 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827). Highlights of the homestand follow.

Guests and Entertainment:

• Each branch of the United States military will be recognized on the Fourth of July, with service members displaying a giant American flag on the field pregame, taking the field at each position, throwing a ceremonial first pitch and leading the 7th inning stretch.

• On Wednesday, July 5, National Hot Rod Association Drag Racer John Force will throw a first pitch. San Francisco 49ers kicker and former Chicago Bear Robbie Gould also will throw a first pitch and lead the stretch.

• Actor, producer and Chicago-area native William Petersen will throw a first pitch and lead the stretch Thursday, July 6.

• Former Cubs player Adam Greenberg will throw a first pitch Friday, July 7, while former Cub Larry Biittner will throw a first pitch Saturday, July 8.

Promotional Items:

• Up to the first 10,000 fans at the game Tuesday, July 4, will receive a Cubs Camo BBQ Mitt presented by Magellan Corporation for Magellan Military Heroes Day. The Camo BBQ Mitt pairs with the Cubs Camo Apron distributed on the Fourth of July last year.

• On Wednesday, July 5, up to 10,000 early arriving fans will receive a “Turning Two” Bobblehead presented by Aquafina.

• Up to the first 10,000 fans at the game Thursday, July 6, will receive “The Final Out” Bobblehead presented by CSN.

• Bud Fridays continue July 7, with up to 5,000 early arriving Budweiser Bleacher fans age 21-and-older receiving a Cubs Waist Pack presented by Budweiser.

• On Sunday, July 9, up to the first 5,000 fans age 13-and-younger will receive a Cubs Projection Night Light presented by MasterCard. Up to the first 1,000 fans 13-and-younger can run the bases postgame, weather permitting, for Kids Sundays.

Food and Beverage Offerings:

Matthias Merges, acclaimed chef and owner of Chicago restaurants Yusho and Billy Sunday, continues the new Chef Series at Wrigley Field presented by Maker’s Mark. The following menu items will be served throughout the July 4-9 homestand at the Sheffield Counter (formerly Decade Diner) near Gate D:

Yusho Fried Chicken: Yusho-style fried boneless chicken thighs served with Picnic Potato Salad and spicy gochujang sauce

BBQ Shrimp Skewer: Spiced grilled shrimp with Japanese-style fried rice

The Yusho Hot Dog: Korean frankwurst with kimchi, carrot kraut, grilled shishito peppers and Chinese mustard

Spicy Asian Pork Rinds: Crispy pork rinds with Yusho hot sauce

Loaded Fries: Fries topped with Chinese sausage gravy, scallions and pickled hot peppers

Hot Doug’s continues its rotating selections from Platform 14, located behind the center field scoreboard in the Budweiser Bleachers. Served this homestand are the Thad Bosley, a Portuguese Linguica with smoked paprika mustard and Swiss cheese; the Ken Rudolph, a Jamaican jerk pork sausage with cumin dijonnaise, smoked gouda and fried plantain chips; and the Ray Burris, a spicy Polish sausage with spicy brown mustard, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese.

For more information on the Wrigley Field Chef Series or other concession items in the ballpark, fans can visit www.cubs.com/food.

Cubs Charities and Community Events:

• Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester and his wife Farrah will host the Second Annual NVRQT Goes Country event, a country-themed fundraiser at Joe’s Bar on Weed Street, Wednesday, July 5. Guests will enjoy carnival games, great food and live music. Net proceeds from the event will benefit Lester’s NVRQT campaign, run by the Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation (PCRF), which helps raise awareness and money for pediatric cancer research. For more information, visit www.cubs.com/nvrqt.

• On Friday, July 7, Cubs manager Joe Maddon will continue his support of Chicago nonprofit organizations through his “Respect Community” T-shirt initiative. After every Friday home game, Maddon represents a different Chicago nonprofit by wearing the organization’s T-shirt during his postgame press conference. This week, Maddon will represent Urban Initiatives, a nonprofit using sport and the power of play to help students across Chicago lead healthy and active lives. Urban Initiatives impacts more than 13,000 students in 50 Chicago Public Schools across 32 distinct communities, giving them the chance to be on a team though their sports-based youth development programming. Cubs Charities and Urban Initiatives team up to provide the Cubs All-Star Summer Program, giving kids the opportunity to play every day.

Homestand Recap, July 4-9:

Tuesday, July 4, Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:20pm CDT

Promotion: Cubs Camo BBQ Mitt presented by Magellan Corporation, up to 10,000 early arriving fans

Flag display, Take the Field and 7th inning stretch: Service members from all five branches of the United States military

First pitch: Corporal Jack Birdsell, Illinois Army National Guard 233rd Military Police Co.

Broadcast: WGN, 670 The Score, Cubs.com

Wednesday, July 5, Chicago Cubs vs. Tampa Bay Rays, 1:20pm CDT

Promotion: “Turning Two” Bobblehead presented by Aquafina, up to 10,000 early arriving fans

First pitch: National Hot Rod Association Drag Racer John Force

First pitch and 7th inning stretch: San Francisco 49ers kicker and former Chicago Bear Robbie Gould

Broadcast: CSN Chicago, 670 The Score, NBC Sports App, CSNChicago.com, Cubs.com

Thursday, July 6, Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers (makeup of May 20 postponement), 1:20pm CDT

Promotion: “The Final Out” Bobblehead presented by CSN, up to 10,000 early arriving fans

First pitch and 7th inning stretch: Actor, producer and Chicago-area native William Petersen

Broadcast: CSN Chicago, MLB Network, 670 The Score, NBC Sports App, CSNChicago.com, Cubs.com

Friday, July 7, Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 1:20pm CDT

#BudFridays Promotion: Cubs Waist Pack presented by Budweiser, up to 5,000 early arriving Budweiser Bleacher fans age 21-and-older

First pitch: Former Cubs player Adam Greenberg

Broadcast: CSN Chicago, MLB Network, 670 The Score, NBC Sports App, CSNChicago.com, Cubs.com

Saturday, July 8, Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 6:15pm CDT

First pitch: Former Cubs player Larry Biittner

Broadcast: FOX, 670 The Score, Cubs.com

Sunday, July 9, Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, 12:10pm CDT

Promotion: Cubs Projection Night Light presented by Mastercard, up to 5,000 early arriving fans age 13-and-younger

Broadcast: WGN, TBS, 670 The Score, Cubs.com

Postgame: Kids Run the Bases, up to the first 1,000 fans 13-and-younger, weather permitting

