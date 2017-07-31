Cubs Return to Wrigley, Host Diamondbacks and Nationals During Six-Game Homestand

Cubs to host Arizona Diamondbacks, Washington Nationals (Aug. 1-6) … Bud Light Presents Lollapalooza Kick-Off Concert at The Park at Wrigley

The Cubs will kick off a giveaway-packed, six-game homestand this week as they take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (Aug. 1-3) and the Washington Nationals (Aug. 4-6).

On Wednesday, Aug. 2, Bud Light will bring friends together for the first ever large-scale concert at the Park at Wrigley as a kick-off to Lollapalooza weekend in Grant Park, scheduled for Aug. 3-6. The kick-off concert will take place in the Park at Wrigley before the Cubs versus the Diamondbacks game at 7:05pm CDT, featuring acts from two Lollapalooza performers – Capital Cities and the O’My’s. Gates open at 2:30pm CDT, with the O’My’s playing at 3:15pm CDT, followed by Capital Cities. Guests with tickets to the game can view the show for free from inside the Park at Wrigley.

Fans visiting Wrigley Field can continue to secure their chance to win a prestigious player-grade 2016 World Series Ring, donated by Jostens, as part of the Cubs Charities World Series Ring Raffle. Tickets are available for $10 each on gamedays near Fan Services in the Budweiser Bleachers and by the Audi Club near Gate D. Fans also can visit the Cubs Store locations on Michigan Avenue and the Park at Wrigley to purchase tickets on gamedays or non-gamedays. The 2016 World Series Ring offered through this raffle is the only player-grade version available for fans to own, and will be customized with the winner’s last name. The Cubs Charities World Series Ring Raffle will close Monday, Sept. 4, at 10:00am CDT, with the winning number announced Tuesday, Sept. 5. For the full list of Cubs Charities World Series Ring Raffle rules and an online purchase option (for Chicago residents only in accordance with state and local law), visit www.cubs.com/ringraffle.

Tickets for this homestand remain available at www.cubs.com or 800-THE-CUBS (800-843-2827). Highlights of the homestand follow.

Guests and Entertainment:

• On Tuesday, Aug. 1, country singer and Cubs fan Michael Ray will throw a first pitch and lead the stretch. Cubs Scholar Virginia Garcia-Rico will sing the national anthem.

• Before the game Wednesday, Aug. 2, Bud Light will present a Lollapalooza kick-off concert at the Park at Wrigley featuring the O’My’s and Capital Cities. Brad Shultz from the American rock band Cage the Elephant will throw a first pitch. In anticipation of the upcoming Aug. 11 Billy Joel concert at Wrigley Field, the Cubs will showcase his music throughout the game as well.

• On Thursday, Aug. 3, newly acquired Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn will throw a first pitch. Actor, Second City Chicago alum and Chicago native Chris Witaske from “Love” on Netflix also will throw a first pitch.

• On Friday, Aug. 4, hip-hop music group Run the Jewels will throw a first pitch. Actor, comedian and Chicago native Joel Murray will throw a first pitch and lead the stretch.

• On Saturday, Aug. 5, former Notre Dame men’s basketball coach and college basketball analyst Digger Phelps will throw a first pitch and lead the stretch.

• Emmy Award winner, Academy Award nominee and actor on Showtime’s “Shameless” William H. Macy will throw a first pitch and lead the stretch Sunday, Aug. 6.

Promotional Items:

• On Tuesday, Aug. 1, up to 10,000 early arriving fans age 21-and-older will receive a Cubs Ice Mold presented by Jim Beam.

• On Wednesday, Aug. 2, up to the first 10,000 fans age 21-and-older will receive a Cubs Fedora presented by Barefoot Wine.

• Up to the first 10,000 fans at the game Thursday, Aug. 3, will receive a Cubs T-shirt presented by CSN.

• On Saturday, Aug. 5, up to 10,000 early arriving fans will receive a Commemorative Trading Card Pack presented by Topps.

• Up to 5,000 early arriving fans age 13-and-younger Sunday, Aug. 6, will receive a Cubs Youth Baseball Tote Bag presented by Mastercard.

Food and Beverage Offerings:

The Chef Series at Wrigley Field presented by Maker’s Mark continues this homestand with 2017 James Beard Outstanding Restaurant recipient and lauded TV host Rick Bayless. Bayless will bring his highly acclaimed Mexican flavors to the ballpark. The following menu items will be served August 1-6 at the Sheffield Counter (formerly Decade Diner) near Gate D:

Beef Barbacoa Tacos: Heirloom corn tortillas, red chile braised short rib, arbol chile salsa, crispy onions, Cotija cheese and cilantro

Chicken Tinga Tacos: Heirloom corn tortillas, grilled Gunthorp chicken, smoky chipotle tomato sauce, local potatoes, caramelized onions, chipotle mayo, fresco cheese and crunchy slaw

Bayless Char Bacon Dog: Footlong charred beef hot dog, bacon, three chile sauce, crispy onions and spicy Cotija cheese

TotoElotes: Just-made chips topped with roasted corn, lime “crema” and guajillo chile cheese topping

Frontera Guacamole: Michoacán avocados mashed with tomatillos, serrano chiles, cilantro and onions served with just-made chips

Hot Doug’s continues its rotating selections from Platform 14, located behind the center field scoreboard in the Budweiser Bleachers. Served this homestand are the Barry Foote, a smoked Hungarian sausage with smoked paprika mustard, caramelized onions and smoked Gouda cheese; the Dave Kingman, a shrimp and pork sausage with Creole mustard and goat cheese; and the Keith Moreland, a spicy Polish sausage with chipotle dijonnaise, pickled jalapeños and pepper-jack cheese.

For more information on the Wrigley Field Chef Series or other concession items in the ballpark, fans can visit www.cubs.com/food.

Cubs Charities and Community Events:

• On Friday, Aug. 4, Cubs manager Joe Maddon will continue his support of Chicago nonprofit organizations through his “Respect Community” T-shirt initiative. After every Friday home game, Maddon represents a different Chicago nonprofit by wearing the organization’s T-shirt during his postgame press conference. This homestand, Maddon will represent Good Sports, which gives all kids the lifelong benefits of sport and physical activity by providing new equipment, apparel and footwear to those most in need.

• On Saturday, Aug. 5, the Cubs Wives will host a mystery baseball fundraiser at Gate H from when gates open until the top of the 5th inning (or as long as supplies last). Fans will receive a mystery player’s autographed baseball in exchange for a donation to Cubs Charities. Fans are guaranteed an autograph by a 2017 Cubs player or prospect.

• On Sunday, Aug. 6, fans will be able to share their personal baseball memories on a baseball glove mural located inside Gate H. For every memory shared, State Farm will donate a baseball glove to the Cubs Charities Diamond Project.

Homestand Recap, Aug. 1-6:

Tuesday, Aug. 1, Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 7:05pm CDT

Promotion: Cubs Ice Mold presented by Jim Beam, up to first 10,000 fans age 21-and-older

First pitch and 7th inning stretch: Country singer Michael Ray

National anthem: Cubs Scholar Virginia Garcia-Rico

Broadcast: CSN Chicago, 670 The Score, NBC Sports App, CSNChicago.com, Cubs.com

Wednesday, Aug. 2, Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 7:05pm CDT

Promotion: Cubs Fedora presented by Barefoot Wine, up to first 10,000 fans age 21-and-older

First pitch: Brad Shultz from American rock band Cage the Elephant

Pregame: Bud Light presents Lollapalooza kick-off concert at the Park at Wrigley with the O’My’s and Capital Cities

Broadcast: WGN, 670 The Score, Cubs.com

Thursday, Aug. 3, Chicago Cubs vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, 1:20pm CDT

Promotion: Cubs T-shirt presented by CSN, up to first 10,000 fans

First pitch: Actor, comedian and Chicago native Chris Witaske, and newly acquired Chicago Bulls guard Kris Dunn

Broadcast: CSN Chicago, MLB Network, 670 The Score, NBC Sports App, CSNChicago.com, Cubs.com

Friday, Aug. 4, Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals, 1:20pm CDT

First pitch: Hip hop music group Run the Jewels

First pitch and 7th inning stretch: Actor, comedian and Chicago native Joel Murray

Broadcast: WGN, MLB Network, 670 The Score, Cubs.com

Saturday, Aug. 5, Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals, 1:20pm CDT

Promotion: Commemorative Trading Card Pack presented by Topps, up to first 10,000 fans

First pitch and 7th inning stretch: Former Notre Dame men’s basketball coach and college basketball analyst Digger Phelps

Broadcast: ABC 7, MLB Network, 670 The Score, Cubs.com

Sunday, Aug. 6, Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals, 1:20pm CDT

Promotion: Cubs Youth Baseball Tote Bag presented by Mastercard, up to first 5,000 fans age 13-and-younger

First pitch and 7th inning stretch: Emmy Award winner, Academy Award nominee and actor on Showtime’s “Shameless” William H. Macy

Broadcast: TBS, 670 The Score, Cubs.com

