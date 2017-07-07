From the Wire: Cubs Recall Dylan Floro, Option Jack Leathersich to Iowa

Cubs recall RHP Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa … Option LHP Jack Leathersich to Triple-A Iowa

The Cubs made two more roster moves prior to Friday’s opener of the three-game series with the Pirates. RHP Dylan Floro was recalled from Iowa. And to make room on the active roster, LHP Jack Leathersich was sent back to the I-Cubs a day after a horrible Cubs’ debut.

Dylan Floro, 26, returns for his fifth stint with the Cubs this season. He has made two relief appearances during his previous stays with the club, posting no record, an 8.53 ERA (six earned runs in 6 1/3 innings) and a 2.21 WHIP. He allowed one earned run in 4 1/3 innings on May 9 in Colorado before being charged with five runs in two innings on May 21 in closing out a 13-6 win versus the Brewers. With Iowa this year, Floro has gone 2-1 with one save, a 3.00 ERA (13 earned runs in 39 innings) and a 1.25 WHIP in 21 appearances … 19 in relief and two as a starter.

Jack Leathersich, 26, allowed two runs on one hit and four walks with one strikeout in 0.2 innings on Thursday against the Brewers (27.00 ERA, 7.50 WHIP), his lone big league appearance this season. He has gone 0-2 with a 4.56 ERA (13 earned runs in 25 2/3 innings) and a 1.36 WHIP in 22 relief outings with Iowa this season, including a 0.64 ERA (one earned run in 14 innings) his last 10 times out.

