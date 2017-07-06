From the Wire: Cubs Place John Lackey on DL, Recall Kyle Schwarber from Triple-A

Cubs placed RHP John Lackey on 10-day disabled list … OF/C Kyle Schwarber recalled from Triple-A Iowa

The Cubs made two roster moves prior to Thursday’s embarrassing loss at Wrigley Field. The Cubs placed John Lackey on the 10-day DL with plantar fasciitis of the right foot. As expected in order to save the minor league option, OF/C Kyle Schwarber was recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs active roster stands at 12 pitchers (four starters, eight relievers) and 13 position players.

Kyle Schwarber started Thursday, batting fifth in left field. Schwarber went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts.

The 24-year-old Schwarber hit .343 (12-for-35) with one double, four home runs, nine RBI, nine runs scored and eight walks in 11 games since joining Iowa on June 25. He posted a .477 on-base percentage and a .714 slugging percentage, good for an 1.191 OPS. Schwarber hit safely in nine of his 11 games, reached base safely via hit or walk in all 11 games and had a pair of two-homer games on back-to-back days June 30 and July 1.

Schwarber began the season with the Cubs and was hitting .171/.295/.378 (38-for-222) with 10 doubles, 12 home runs, 28 RBI and a .673 OPS in 64 games this season.

With the All-Star break just around the corner, the Cubs used the 10-day disabled list to its advantage. John Lackey revealed after Wednesday’s game that he had been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Lackey landed on the DL on Thursday. The Cubs will not need Lackey to start a game until the Braves’ series in Atlanta (July 17-19) after the break.

John Lackey, 38, is 5-9 with a 5.20 ERA (57 earned runs in 98 2/3 innings) and a 1.32 WHIP in 17 starts with the Cubs this year.

