Cubs Ink Alex Lange, 29 Picks from 2017 Draft

Cubs sign first round pick RHP Alex Lange … Announce signing 29 of 41 picks from 2017 First-Year Player Draft

The Cubs announced on Friday afternoon the team signed right-handed pitcher Alex Lange, the club’s second pick this year with the 30th overall selection in the first round. The club also today agreed to terms with outfielder Nelson Velazquez (fifth round) and right-handed pitcher Jeremy Estrada (sixth round). Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

According to multiple reports, Lange received a $1.925 million bonus after it appeared earlier in the day he might not sign ahead of Friday’s deadline. Estrada inked a $1 million deal with the Cubs according to Jim Callis. Velazquez received $400,000.

Here is a look at Chicago’s selections from the 2017 Draft, with the players signed in bold:

The Cubs overall signed 29 picks from their draft class in advance of today’s deadline, including each of the first 22 selections.

