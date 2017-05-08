From the Wire: Cubs Place Jason Heyward on DL, Select Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa

Cubs place OF Jason Heyward on 10-day disabled list … Select contract of RHP Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa

The Cubs announced two more roster moves during Monday’s rain delay in Denver. The Cubs placed OF Jason Heyward on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to May 6 and selected the contract of RHP Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs 40-man roster now stands at 39 players. The Cubs 25-man roster consists of 14 pitchers (four starters, 10 relievers) and 11 position players.

Heyward did not play, or pinch-hit, in Sunday’s marathon loss to the Yankees. At that point it was pretty clear how hurt Heyward actually is. Joe Maddon used three of his starting pitchers (Jake Arrieta, John Lackey, Kyle Hendricks) as pinch-hitters while Heyward remained unavailable.

Heyward landed on the DL with a sprained finger (knuckle on right hand).

Dylan Floro, who will wear uniform number 15, will be available for the Cubs tonight as they being their three-game series at the Colorado Rockies.

The 26-year-old Floro made his Major League debut with Tampa Bay last season, going 0-1 with a 4.20 ERA (seven earned runs in 15 innings) and a 1.86 WHIP in 12 relief outings. He struck out 14 and walked only five batters in 15.0 innings pitched. Floro last year spent most of the season with Triple-A Durham, going 1-2 with seven saves, a 2.88 ERA (16 earned runs in 50 innings) and a 1.24 WHIP in 32 relief appearances.

With Iowa this year, Floro has gone 1-0 with a 5.06 ERA (nine earned runs in 16 innings) and a 1.56 WHIP in eight appearances, one as a starter. Overall, he is 37-30 with nine saves and a 3.36 ERA (203 earned runs in 544 1/3 innings) in 134 minor league appearances, 74 as a starter, covering six seasons in the Tampa Bay (2012-16) and Cubs (2017) organizations. Floro signed a minor league contract with the Cubs last off-season and was a non-roster invitee to big league spring training.

Jason Heyward is batting .253/.333/.364 (25-for-99) with a triple, three home runs, a .697 OPS and 17 RBI in 28 games with the Cubs this year.

