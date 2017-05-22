From the Wire: Cubs Call-Up Zac Rosscup, Option Dylan Floro, DFA Jake Buchanan

Cubs call-up LHP Zac Rosscup …. Option RHP Dylan Floro to Triple-A Iowa … Designate RHP Jake Buchanan for assignment

The Cubs announced the daily round of roster moves prior to the opener of the four-game series with the Giants. The Cubs selected the contract of left-handed pitcher Zac Rosscup from Triple-A Iowa. Right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro has been optioned to Triple-A.

Rosscup, who will wear uniform number 59, will be available for the Cubs as they begin their four-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field.

To make room for Rosscup on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Jake Buchanan has been designated for assignment.

With the latest round of moves, the Cubs’ 40-man roster stands at 40 players and the active roster (25-man) consists of 13 pitchers (five starters, eight relievers) and 12 position players.

Zac Rosscup, 28, has made 61 big league relief appearances covering three seasons with the Cubs from 2013-15 before missing the 2016 campaign due to left shoulder surgery. With the Cubs, he has gone 3-1 with a 5.40 ERA (28 earned runs in 46 2/3 innings) and a 1.46 WHIP in those 61 outings, striking out 57 batters in 46 2/3 innings pitched.

With Iowa this year, Rosscup has gone 2-1 with one save, a 3.45 ERA (six earned runs in 15 2/3 innings) and 1.02 WHIP in nine relief outings. He has struck out 25 batters in 15.2 innings pitched, an average of 14.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while limiting opponents to a .220 batting average. He has thrown more than one inning in eight of his nine outings this season.

Rosscup was originally selected by Tampa Bay in the 28th round of the 2009 Draft and was acquired by the Cubs as part of an eight-player trade (Matt Garza) on January 8, 2011. He made his Major League debut in 2013 and saw his most significant big league action in 2015, when he made 33 relief appearances.

Dylan Floro, 26, has posted no record, an 8.53 ERA (six earned runs in 6 1/3 innings) and 2.21 WHIP in two relief outings with the Cubs this season. With Iowa, he has gone 2-1 with a 4.74 ERA (10 earned runs in 19 innings) in eight appearances, one as a starter.

Jake Buchanan, 27, has gone 2-2 with a 4.75 ERA (22 earned runs in 41 2/3 innings) and 1.63 WHIP in eight starts with Iowa this season. Last season, Buchanan made two appearances with the Cubs, one start, and posted a 1-0 record with a 1.50 ERA and 0.66 WHIP. In 24 big league games, three starts, with the Cubs and Astros, Buchanan owns a 2-3 mark with a 3.75 ERA and 1.31 WHIP.

