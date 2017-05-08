Cubs Trade Matt Szczur to Padres for Minor League Pitcher Justin Hancock

Cubs trade OF Matt Szczur to the Padres for minor league RHP Justin Hancock

The Cubs announced Monday, while the start of the three-game series at Coors Field was being delayed by weather, the team traded Matt Szczur to the San Diego Padres for right-handed minor league pitcher Justin Hancock.

Justin Hancock, 26, is 24-29 with a 3.91 ERA (209 earned runs in 481 2/3 innings) and a 1.51 WHIP in 116 career minor league appearances, including 90 as a starter, in seven minor league seasons in the Padres organization. He was originally selected by San Diego in the ninth round of the 2011 Draft.

Jason McLeod ran the Padres draft for GM Jed Hoyer when Hancock was selected in 2011.

Hancock pitched with Double-A San Antonio this year, going 0-2 with a 6.23 ERA (nine earned runs in 13.0 innings) and a 1.84 WHIP in 10 relief outings. Hancock has not pitched above the Triple-A level. He was ranked as one of the top 25 prospects (No. 25) in the Padres system two years ago.

Matt Szczur was designated for assignment on Saturday. He was originally selected by the Cubs in the fifth round of the 2010 Draft and made his big league debut in 2014.

Szczur has a chance to make his mark with a rebuilding Padres’ team.

