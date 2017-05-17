From the Wire: Cubs Recall Pierce Johnson, Option Jeimer Candelario to Triple-A Iowa

Cubs recall RHP Pierce Johnson from Triple-A Iowa, Option INF Jeimer Candelario to Triple-A Iowa

The Cubs announced two more roster moves prior to Wednesday’s game with the Reds. The Cubs recalled RHP Pierce Johnson from Triple-A Iowa. To make room on the active roster, INF Jeimer Candelario was optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

With the latest round of moves, the Cubs’ 25-man roster consists of 13 pitchers (five starters, eight relievers) and 12 position players.

Pierce Johnson, will wear uniform number 48, joins the first Major League roster of his career and will be available for the Cubs tonight as they continue their three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field.

Johnson, 26, was originally selected by the Cubs in the compensation round (43rd overall) of the 2012 Draft. He has gone 28-19 with four saves, a 3.10 ERA (139 earned runs in 404 innings) and a 1.30 WHIP in 99 career minor league appearances, including 73 starts and 26 relief appearances, covering six professional campaigns. He saw 62 of his first 65 pro outings come as a starter through the 2015 campaign before reaching Triple-A Iowa in 2016, where he has seen 23 of his 34 outings occur in relief, including all 12 appearances this season.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound right-hander is 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA (five earned runs in 14 innings) and a 1.85 WHIP in 12 outings with Iowa this season. Johnson has struck out 21 batters in 14.0 innings, an average of 13.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with 11 walks. Since transitioning to the Iowa bullpen in late July of 2016, Johnson has gone 5-0 with a 3.22 ERA (13 earned runs in 36 1/3 innings).

Johnson is a graduate of Faith Christian Academy in Arvada, CO and attended Missouri State University. He was ranked by Baseball America among the Cubs Top 10 prospects in 2013, 2014 and 2015 and was added to the 40-man roster following the 2015 campaign.

Jeimer Candelario, 23, is batting .340 (33-for-97) with 12 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 22 RBI in 28 games for Iowa this season. He is hitting .143 (3-for-21) with a double and two RBI in six big league games with the Cubs.

