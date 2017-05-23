From the Wire: Cubs Recall Felix Pena, Option Zac Rosscup to Iowa

Cubs recall RHP Felix Pena from Triple-A Iowa … Option LHP Zac Rosscup to Triple-A Iowa

The Cubs announced the daily roster moves prior to the second of four games with the Giants. The Cubs recalled RHP Felix Pena from Triple-A Iowa. The day after calling up lefty Zac Rosscup, the Cubs optioned him to the I-Cubs to make room for Pena in the pen.

With Tuesday’s shuffle, the Cubs 25-man roster stands at 13 pitchers (five starters, eight relievers) and 12 position players.

Felix Pena, 27, joins the Cubs for the second time this season, as he posted no record and a 3.60 ERA (two earned runs in five innings) in two relief outings during his previous big league stint earlier this month. He is 1-0 with four saves and a 5.40 ERA (eight earned runs in 13 1/3 innings) in 10 relief appearances with Iowa this season. He has struck out 13 batters in 13 1/3 innings. Pena made his big league debut with the Cubs last season and has a 3.86 ERA (six earned runs in 14 innings) in 13 relief outings covering the last two seasons.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Pena originally signed with the Cubs as a non-drafted free agent on March 9, 2009 out of San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic. He is 30-39 with 11 saves and a 3.83 ERA (273 earned runs in 642 innings) in 189 minor league appearances (78 starts) covering nine minor league seasons.

Zac Rosscup, 28, tossed 0.2 scoreless innings last night (Monday) against the Giants. He is 2-1 with one save and a 3.45 ERA (six earned runs in 15 2/3 innings) in nine relief outings with Iowa this season.

