From the Wire: Cubs Recall Eddie Butler, Option Justin Grimm to Triple-A Iowa

Cubs recall RHP Eddie Butler from Triple-A Iowa … Option RHP Justin Grimm to Triple-A Iowa

The Cubs continued tweaking the big league roster during Thursday’s off-day. The Cubs announced RHP Eddie Butler will start Friday’s opener of the three-game series in St. Louis. To make room on the active roster for Butler, the Cubs optioned RHP Justin Grimm to Triple-A Iowa.

Joe Maddon will send Eddie Butler, Jon Lester (Saturday) and Jake Arrieta (Sunday) to the hill in the three-game series with the Cardinals. Mike Matheny will counter with Mike Leake (Friday), Carlos Martinez (Saturday) and Adam Wainwright.

The Cubs have decided to keep 3B/1B Jeimer Candelario on the active roster. Candelario was brought up Tuesday as the extra man in the night cap of the day-night doubleheader at wonderful Coors Field. The Cubs optioned RHP Dylan Floro to Iowa after the long day of baseball. Candelario started the finale of the series Wednesday at first base in place of Anthony Rizzo.

The Cubs have also decided to keep RHP Felix Pena at the big league level.

With the flurry of roster moves, the Cubs’ 25-man roster currently stands at 13 pitchers (five starters, eight relievers) and 12 position players.

Eddie Butler picked up with the I-Cubs where he left off in Spring Training. Butler had a short stint on the disabled list that likely delayed his call-up to replace the struggling Brett Anderson.

Butler posted a 1-0 record in five starts with a 1.17 ERA and 1.10 WHIP in the Pacific Coast League. In 30 2/3 innings, Butler allowed four runs, all earned, on 26 hits with eight walks and 17 strikeouts.

The Cubs’ defense must wake-up and start playing to their capabilities. If the defense struggles behind Butler, he will continue to put up numbers that ended his career with the Rockies.

