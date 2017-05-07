From the Wire: Cubs Place Anderson on DL, Recall Grimm and La Stella, Option Zastryzny

Cubs place LHP Brett Anderson on 10-day disabled list … Recall RHP Justin Grimm and INF Tommy La Stella from Triple-A Iowa … Option LHP Rob Zastryzny to Triple-A Iowa

The Cubs made four roster moves Sunday afternoon prior to the finale of the three-game series with the Yankees. As expected, the Cubs placed LHP Brett Anderson on the 10-day DL. Anderson left Saturday’s start in the first inning with a back injury. Anderson landed on the shelf, officially, with a lower back strain.

Anderson has struggled with the Cubs, especially in his last two starts. Anderson is 2-2 in six starts with an 8.18 ERA and 2.09 WHIP. Anderson has allowed 22 runs, 20 earned, on 34 hits with 12 walks and 16 strikeouts in 22 innings … simply unacceptable.

Grimm was optioned to Iowa on Friday to make room on the roster for RHP Felix Pena. Grimm did not have time to pitch in a game for the I-Cubs.

La Stella appeared in six games before he was optioned to Iowa. La Stella was 1-for-4 with a double (.250/.500/.500/1.000). With the I-Cubs, La Stella hit .267/.327/.356 in 12 games with a double and a home run for a .682 OPS.

Zastryzny was recalled prior to Saturday’s game and took one for the big league team. Zastryzny completed four innings and surrendered three runs on three hits with four walks and one strikeout in Saturday’s loss to the Yankees. Zastryzny should see time later in the season with the Cubs.

According to multiple reports, the Cubs have not decided if LHP Mike Montgomery or RHP Eddie Butler will take Anderson’s spot in the rotation. The Cubs do not have to make a decision until they return to Wrigley for an extended homestand on May 16.. With off days on Thursday (May 11) and next Monday (May 15), the Cubs could use a four-man rotation for the next week.

Jake Arrieta (Monday), John Lackey (Tuesday) and Kyle Hendricks (Wednesday) are scheduled to start the three-game series against the Rockies at Coors Field.

