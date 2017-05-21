From the Wire: Cubs Activate Heyward from DL, Recall Floro, Option La Stella, Johnson to Triple-A Iowa

Cubs activate OF Jason Heyward from 10-day DL … Recall RHP Dylan Floro from Triple-A Iowa … Option INF Tommy La Stella, RHP Pierce Johnson to Triple-A Iowa

The Cubs made four roster moves prior to Sunday’s game with the Brewers. As reported Saturday before the rainout of the second of three with Milwaukee, Jason Heyward was activated from the 10-day disabled list and RHP Dylan Floro was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. To make room on the active roster for Heyward and Floro, INF Tommy La Stella and RHP Pierce Johnson were optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

With the latest round of roster moves, the Cubs’ 25-man roster stands at 13 pitchers (five starters, eight relievers) and 12 position players. Both Heyward and Floro will be available for the Cubs on Sunday afternoon as they conclude their series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field.

Jason Heyward, 27, was placed on the 10-day disabled list on May 8 (retroactive to May 6) with a right finger sprain. He is batting .253/.333.364 (25-for-99) with one triple, three home runs and a .697 OPS in 28 games with the Cubs this season. He played in one rehab game as part of his return, going 1-for-3 with an RBI on Thursday with Single-A South Bend.

Dylan Floro, 26, returns for his second stint with the Cubs this season. He made one relief appearance during his previous time with the club, allowing just one earned run in 4 1/3 innings (2.08 ERA) on May 9 in Colorado. With Iowa this year, Floro has gone 2-1 with a 4.74 ERA (10 earned runs in 19.0 innings) in eight appearances, one as a starter.

Tommy La Stella, 28, is batting .304.484/.522 (7-for-23) with two doubles, one home run and a 1.006 OPS in 16 games covering two stints with the Cubs this season. With Iowa, La Stella is batting .267 (12-for-45) with a homer and two RBI in 12 games.

Pierce Johnson, 26, made his Major League debut Friday and allowed two unearned runs in one inning of work. With Iowa this season, he is 2-0 with a 3.21 ERA (five earned runs in 14 innings) in 12 relief outings.

