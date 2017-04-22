From the Wire: Cubs Activate Tommy La Stella from Bereavement List, Option to Triple-A Iowa

Cubs activate INF Tommy La Stella from the bereavement list and optioned to Triple-A Iowa

As expected, the Cubs optioned INF Tommy La Stella to Triple-A Iowa on Saturday morning. La Stella was placed on the bereavement list last Monday due to a death in his family. La Stella was activated from the bereavement list and optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

The Cubs plan on sticking with a 13-man pitching staff (five starters, eight relievers) and decided to keep OF Matt Szczur on the 25-man roster and in the organization. Szczur, unlike La Stella, is out of minor league options. Szczur would be claimed by a team if the Cubs placed him on waivers.

La Stella has agreed to report to Triple-A Iowa and is expected to be with the I-Cubs on Saturday in Round Rock.

Tommy La Stella has played in six games this season. At the plate, he is 1-for-4 with a double, two walks and no strikeouts.

The Cubs’ 25-man roster currently consists of 13 pitchers (five starters, eight relievers) and 12 position players.

