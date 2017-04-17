From the Wire: Cubs Activate Carl Edwards Jr., Place Tommy La Stella on Bereavement List

Cubs activate RHP Carl Edwards Jr. from bereavement list … Place INF Tommy La Stella on bereavement list

The Cubs made two roster moves Monday prior to the opener of the three game series with the Brewers at Wrigley Field. The Cubs activated RHP Carl Edwards Jr. from the bereavement list. INF Tommy La Stella was placed on the bereavement list in order to be with his family after the passing of his grandmother.

The Cubs 25-man roster currently consists of 13 pitchers (five starters, eight relievers) and 12 position players.

Joe Maddon said he is not concerned with the performance of the bullpen early this season. The Cubs are considering keeping eight relievers on the active roster and not send down a reliever.

Carl Edwards Jr. has returned to the team and is available for Monday night’s game. Edwards Jr. was placed on the bereavement list last Friday following a death in his family. Edwards Jr. was expected to miss more than the three games he was away from the team.

Follow Chicago Cubs Online on Twitter: @TheCCO