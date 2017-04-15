From the Wire: Cubs Activate Brian Duensing from DL, Place Carl Edwards Jr. on Bereavement List

Cubs activated LHP Brian Duensing from 10-Day DL, placed RHP Carl Edwards Jr. on bereavement list prior to Friday’s game with the Pirates

Prior to the first of three with the Pirates at Wrigley on Friday afternoon, the Cubs activated LHP Brian Duensing from the 10-day disabled list. Carl Edwards Jr. was placed on the bereavement list due to a death in his family.

Duensing began the year on the 10-day DL due to a lingering issue with his back (lower back tightness) that prevented him from preparing for the season during Spring Training. He made two rehab outings for Triple-A Iowa, tossing three scoreless innings while striking out five and walking none.

Duensing made his Cubs’ debut on Friday afternoon with a scoreless inning against the Pirates.

Brian Duensing is 42-37 with two saves, 45 holds, a 4.13 ERA (304 earned runs in 666.2 innings) in 368 Major League appearances (307 in relief, 61 as a starter) covering eight major league seasons with the Minnesota Twins (2009-15) and Baltimore Orioles (2016). In his career, he has limited left-handed hitters to a .236 batting average (205-for-867), a .286 on-base percentage and a .328 slugging percentage, good for a .614 opponents OPS. Duensing has walked only 50 of the 946 left-handed hitters he has faced, an average of one walk per 19 plate appearances.

Carl Edwards Jr. has tossed five scoreless outings this season covering 4.2 innings pitched, allowing just one hit, walking three and striking out four.

