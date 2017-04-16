Sports Crate Delivers with Cubs Merchandise and Collectibles

Sports Crate delivers the ‘Cubs Crate’ to your front door once a month filled with merchandise and collectibles of the defending World Series Champions

Can’t get enough of the Chicago Cubs? Well, Sports Crate is making it easier than ever before to receive licensed merchandise and collectibles at your front door.

The Cubs Sports Crate is a monthly subscription crate featuring exclusive Cubs items that fans cannot find anywhere else. The Cubs Crate includes merchandise, collectibles, action figures, experiences and more. And the contents of each crate is a surprise. You will not know what is in the Cubs Crate until you open it.

Each monthly crate will be based on a specific theme. The first Sports Crate will feature a ‘Bringin’ the Heat’ theme, along with everything a fan needs to ‘bring it’ this season.

Sports Crates start at $39.99 a month or for a limited time (May 31) fans can save 10 percent by purchasing a season pass for $179.99. There will be a total of five (5) crates during the MLB season.

Every month, Sports Crate subscribers will have the chance to win a Golden Ticket, redeemable for a once-in-a-lifetime experiences and autographed items. If you decide the season pass is for you, season pass subscribers will double their chances to win a Golden Ticket.

Each crate will include a Ballers action figure. For the Cubs, the first crate include a Jon Lester action figure.

Sports Crates are currently available for only 10 teams (Cubs, Red Sox, Yankees, Mets, Royals, Tigers, Rangers, Dodgers, Giants and Cardinals). Sport Crate plans to expand in the future with additional teams and professional sports leagues.

Sport Crate is a division of Loot Crate, which was founded in late 2012. Loot Crate partners with the largest movie studios, game companies, comic publishers, general pop culture talent and now sports teams and leagues. Sports Crate is the Exclusive Licensed Subscription Box of MLB and licensee of MLB PA.

Click here, log onto SportsCrate.com and subscribe today

The Cubs Crate

