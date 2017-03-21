Tom Verducci’s new book, The Cubs Way, details the Zen of Building the Best Team in Baseball and Breaking the Curse

Tom Verducci’s much anticipated new book focuses on the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs and what it took for Theo Epstein and Jed Hoyer to build the team that took home the Holy Grail of Professional Sports.

Verducci’s book, The Cubs Way, explains the construction of a championship team is granular. “There are millions of reasons and thousands of cascading events that help explain how in five years the Cubs morphed from a 101-loss team into a World Championship team. This is the inside story of how it happened.”

Verducci has exclusive interviews with all of the people integral to the Cubs World Series victory. The Cubs Way “chronicles the Chicago Cubs’ transformation from perennial underachievers to the best team in baseball.”

The Cubs Way takes readers inside the clubhouse for a never-before-seen look at how Theo Epstein, Jed Hoyer and Joe Maddon built, led and inspired the team that broke the longest drought in baseball history. The book includes exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews with Epstein, Maddon, Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Kyle Schwarber and Addison Russell.

The Cubs Way can be pre-ordered before it hits the stands and is available on March 28. I received an advance copy and I’m looking forward to reading it. It’s the Cubs. It’s about the Cubs winning The World Series. And it’s a book written by Tom Verducci. Could it get any better?

