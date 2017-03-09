Joe Maddon Received Pay Raise After Cubs Won The World Series

Joe Maddon received $1 million raise after Cubs won The World Series

According to multiple reports, Joe Maddon received a significant increase in his yearly salary after the Cubs won The World Series. Due to a clause in his contract, one the Cubs’ skipper said Thursday he was unaware of, Maddon will now be paid $6 million per year over the last three seasons of his contract with the Cubs.

Maddon signed a five-year, $25 million contract with the Cubs in October 2014. Maddon’s deal called for an annual salary of $5 million per year. Maddon’s five-year contract had a World Series title escalator included by his agent Alan Nero.

The Cubs will now pay Joe Maddon $6 million per year, tying him with the Angels’ Mike Scioscia and the Giants’ Bruce Bochy as the three highest paid managers in Major League Baseball.

Maddon is entering the third season of his five-year deal. He is under contract through the 2019 season.

Under Maddon and his coaching staff the past two seasons, the Cubs have won 200 games in the regular season, a NL Central Division title, five post-season series, a National League Pennant and The World Series.

Joe Maddon was the NL Manager of the Year for the 2015 season and a finalist for the top skipper award last year. Maddon is widely considered one of the top three managers in the game today.

