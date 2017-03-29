Cubs Set Opening Day Roster

Cubs announce LHP Brian Duensing will begin the season on the 10-day DL … OF Matt Szczur and INF Tommy La Stella will start the season on the 25-man roster
Unless the front office makes a trade between now and Sunday, the Cubs set the Opening Day Roster for the 2017 season prior to Wednesday’s Cactus League finale against the A’s.
Lefty reliever Brian Duensing will be placed on the 10-day DL to start the season. Duensing has been slowed this spring with back spasms and will not be ready for the opener on Sunday night.
The Cubs will begin the season with a 12-man pitching staff, five starters and seven relievers, and 13 position players. Veteran catcher Carlos Corporan was sent to minor league camp on Wednesday, reducing the spring roster to 25 players.
• Opening Day Rotation: Jon Lester, Jake Arrieta, John Lackey, Brett Anderson, Kyle Hendricks
• Opening Day Bullpen: Mike Montgomery, Carl Edwards Jr., Justin Grimm, Hector Rondon, Koji Uehara, Pedro Strop, Wade Davis
• Catchers: Willson Contreras, Miguel Montero
• Infielders: Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Addison Russell, Ben Zobrist, Javier Baez, Tommy La Stella
• Outfielders: Kyle Schwarber, Jason Heyward, Jon Jay, Albert Almora Jr., Matt Szczur
The Cubs have two games in Houston with the Astros on Thursday and Friday. Saturday is an off day.
Jon Lester gets the ball on Sunday night in St. Louis for the first game of the 2017 season.