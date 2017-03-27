Cubs Send Five to Minor League Camp, Reduce Spring Roster to 31 Players

Cubs make fifth round of spring roster cuts … Cubs option RHP Eddie Butler, LHP Rob Zastryzny to Triple-A Iowa … INF/OF Ian Happ, C/1B Taylor Davis, OF John Andreoli reassigned to minor league camp

With six days left on the Spring Training calendar prior to Opening Night in St. Louis, the Cubs announced the fifth round of roster cuts.

RHP Eddie Butler and LHP Rob Zastryzny were optioned to Triple-A Iowa. INF/OF Ian Happ, C/1B Taylor Davis and OF John Andreoli were reassigned to minor league camp.

The Cubs spring roster officially stands at 31 players.

Butler had a very good spring with the Cubs and will be part of the I-Cubs rotation when the Triple-A season begins. Zastryzny is also supposed to be used as a starter in Iowa so the Cubs can keep him stretched out.

Happ had a tremendous spring at the plate and in the field. Happ is expected to see time at several different positions, including first base, with the I-Cubs. Joe Maddon and the coaching staff really liked what they saw from Happ this spring. And the front office was reportedly pleased with the progress he made defensively in the infield.

The Cubs’ Spring Roster of 31 players consists of 14 pitchers, three catchers (one non-roster invitees), nine infielders (three non-roster invitees) and five outfielders.

Cubs Spring Training Roster

Pitchers

Jon Lester

Jake Arrieta

John Lackey

Brett Anderson

Kyle Hendricks

Mike Montgomery

Brian Duensing

Carl Edwards Jr.

Justin Grimm

Hector Rondon

Pedro Strop

Koji Uehara

Wade Davis

Caleb Smith

Catchers

Willson Contreras

Miguel Montero

Carlos Corporan

Infielders

Anthony Rizzo

Kris Bryant

Addison Russell

Ben Zobrist

Javier Baez

Tommy La Stella

Munenori Kawasaki

Chris Dominguez

Jemile Weeks

Outfielders

Kyle Schwarber

Jason Heyward

Albert Almora Jr.

Jon Jay

Matt Szczur

The Cubs begin the 2017 season this coming Sunday night in St. Louis. The Cubs will start the year with a 13-man pitching staff, five starters and eight relievers. Rule 5 pick LHP Caleb Smith is considered a long shot at making the team out of camp. The final spot on the 25-man Opening Day roster, by all indications, is down to Matt Szczur and Tommy La Stella. Szczur is out of options and is believed to have the edge in the competition with La Stella. The front office is listening to offers for Szczur but has placed a high price tag on the versatile outfielder.

