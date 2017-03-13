Cubs Reduce Spring Training Roster to 50 Players

Cubs sent nine pitchers to minor league camp, including Duane Underwood Jr., Jack Leathersich … Granted Maikel Cleto his release

The Cubs reduced the Spring Training Roster by 10 players prior to Monday’s exhibition game against the Padres. The Cubs sent nine pitchers to minor league camp and released one reliever.

The Cubs assigned nine players to minor league camp and released right-handed pitcher Maikel Cleto, reducing their spring roster from 60 to 50 players.

RHP Aaron Brooks, RHP Jose Rosario and LHP Jack Leathersich have been optioned to Triple-A Iowa. RHP Duane Underwood Jr. has been optioned to Double-A Tennessee.

Five non-roster invitees have been assigned to minor league camp: RHP Seth Frankoff, RHP Casey Kelly, RHP Jhondaniel Medina, RHP Conor Mullee and LHP Zac Rosscup.

Chicago’s spring roster of 50 players consists of 24 pitchers (four non-roster invitees), six catchers (two non-roster invitees), 12 infielders (five non-roster invitees) and eight outfielders (three non-roster invitees).

The Cubs also announced Monday the starting rotation for the upcoming week. LHP Brett Anderson will start Tuesday’s game against the Brewers at Sloan Park. LHP Mike Montgomery will follow Anderson to the hill Tuesday. Kyle Hendricks will take on the Diamondbacks under the lights Wednesday night (9:05pm CDT) at Sloan Park.

Jon Lester and Jake Arrieta will pitch in minor league games to get their work in and stay on schedule. Lester will pitch Thursday and Arrieta will pitch Friday on the backfields at the Cubs complex.

The Cubs play in Glendale on Thursday and Friday, first against the Dodgers and then the White Sox on Friday.

Eddie Butler will get the start Thursday and Duane Underwood Jr. gets the ball Friday for his first start of the spring.

Follow Chicago Cubs Online on Twitter: @TheCCO and @TheCCO_Minors