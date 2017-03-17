Cubs Reduce Spring Training Roster to 43 Players

Cubs option RHP Pierce Johnson, RHP Felix Pena, C Victor Caratini, OF Jacob Hannemann to Triple-A Iowa … Reassign OF Eloy Jimenez and INF/OF Chesny Young to minor league camp

With a little more than two weeks to Opening Night in St. Louis, the Cubs announced seven roster cuts prior to Friday’s win in Glendale over the White Sox.

The Cubs assigned seven players to minor league camp, reducing their spring roster from 50 to 43 players.

RHP Pierce Johnson, RHP Felix Pena, C Victor Caratini and OF Jacob Hannemann have been optioned to Triple-A Iowa.

Three non-roster invitees have been assigned to minor league camp: INF/OF Chesny Young, OF Eloy Jimenez and OF Mark Zagunis.

The Cub’ spring roster of 43 players consists of 22 pitchers (four non-roster invitees), five catchers (two non-roster invitees), 11 infielders (four non-roster invitees) and five outfielders (one non-roster invitee).

