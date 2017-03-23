Cubs Reduce Spring Training Roster to 36 Players

Jeimer Candelario was one of six players the Cubs assigned to minor league camp Thursday … RHP Jim Henderson was granted his release

The Cubs announced the fourth set of cuts to the team’s Spring Training roster on Thursday afternoon prior to the exhibition game with the Diamondbacks. The Cubs removed seven players from the spring roster, which officially stands now at 36 players.

The Cubs optioned RHP Jake Buchanan, RHP Alec Mills and 3B/1B Jeimer Candelario to Triple-A Iowa. RHP Williams Perez, RHP Dylan Floro and LHP David Rollins were reassigned to minor league camp. Veteran reliever, RHP Jim Henderson was granted his release.

The Cubs’ Spring Roster of 36 players consists of 16 pitchers, four catchers (two non-roster invitees), 10 infielders (four non-roster invitees) and six outfielders (one non-roster invitee).

Cubs Spring Training Roster

Pitchers

Jon Lester

Jake Arrieta

John Lackey

Brett Anderson

Kyle Hendricks

Mike Montgomery

Brian Duensing

Carl Edwards Jr.

Justin Grimm

Hector Rondon

Pedro Strop

Koji Uehara

Wade Davis

Caleb Smith

Eddie Butler

Rob Zastryzny

Catchers

Willson Contreras

Miguel Montero

Carlos Corporan

Taylor Davis

Infielders

Anthony Rizzo

Kris Bryant

Addison Russell

Ben Zobrist

Javier Baez

Tommy La Stella

Munenori Kawasaki

Ian Happ

Chris Dominguez

Jemile Weeks

Outfielders

Kyle Schwarber

Jason Heyward

Albert Almora Jr.

Jon Jay

Matt Szczur

John Andreoli

The Cubs have just over a week left on the Spring Training schedule. Joe Maddon’s team opens the 2017 campaign a week from Sunday in St. Louis. Jon Lester will face RHP Carlos Martinez on Opening Night as the Cubs officially begin the defense of the World Series Championship.

