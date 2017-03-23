Cubs Reduce Spring Training Roster to 36 Players

Jeimer Candelario was one of six players the Cubs assigned to minor league camp Thursday … RHP Jim Henderson was granted his release
The Cubs announced the fourth set of cuts to the team’s Spring Training roster on Thursday afternoon prior to the exhibition game with the Diamondbacks. The Cubs removed seven players from the spring roster, which officially stands now at 36 players.
The Cubs optioned RHP Jake Buchanan, RHP Alec Mills and 3B/1B Jeimer Candelario to Triple-A Iowa. RHP Williams Perez, RHP Dylan Floro and LHP David Rollins were reassigned to minor league camp. Veteran reliever, RHP Jim Henderson was granted his release.
The Cubs’ Spring Roster of 36 players consists of 16 pitchers, four catchers (two non-roster invitees), 10 infielders (four non-roster invitees) and six outfielders (one non-roster invitee).
Cubs Spring Training Roster
Pitchers
- Jon Lester
- Jake Arrieta
- John Lackey
- Brett Anderson
- Kyle Hendricks
- Mike Montgomery
- Brian Duensing
- Carl Edwards Jr.
- Justin Grimm
- Hector Rondon
- Pedro Strop
- Koji Uehara
- Wade Davis
- Caleb Smith
- Eddie Butler
- Rob Zastryzny
Catchers
- Willson Contreras
- Miguel Montero
- Carlos Corporan
- Taylor Davis
Infielders
- Anthony Rizzo
- Kris Bryant
- Addison Russell
- Ben Zobrist
- Javier Baez
- Tommy La Stella
- Munenori Kawasaki
- Ian Happ
- Chris Dominguez
- Jemile Weeks
Outfielders
- Kyle Schwarber
- Jason Heyward
- Albert Almora Jr.
- Jon Jay
- Matt Szczur
- John Andreoli
The Cubs have just over a week left on the Spring Training schedule. Joe Maddon’s team opens the 2017 campaign a week from Sunday in St. Louis. Jon Lester will face RHP Carlos Martinez on Opening Night as the Cubs officially begin the defense of the World Series Championship.