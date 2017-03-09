Cubs Reduce Spring Roster to 60 Players

Cubs reduced Spring Training Roster to 60 Players with First Round of Cuts

The Cubs announced Tuesday the first round of cuts from the Spring Training roster. Joe Maddon had 66 players on the Cubs Spring Training roster, 40 roster players and 26 non-roster invitees. The Cubs reassigned six non-roster players to minor league camp.

Six non-roster invitees have been assigned to minor league camp: RHP Andury Acevedo, RHP Daniel Corcino, RHP Fernando Rodriguez, RHP Ryan Williams, LHP Gerardo Concepcion and LHP Manny Parra.

The Cubs spring roster currently consists of 60 players … 34 pitchers (10 non-roster invitees), six catchers (two non-roster invitees), 12 infielders (five non-roster invitees) and eight outfielders (three non-roster invitees).

The top four starters in the Cubs’ rotation will make their second Spring Training appearances beginning Friday.

Kyle Hendricks gets the start Friday in Peoria against the Mariners. Jon Lester takes the hill Saturday versus the Rockies at Sloan Park. Jake Arrieta faces the A’s at HoHoKam Park in Mesa on Sunday. And John Lackey makes the start on Monday against the Padres in Peoria.

