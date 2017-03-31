Cubs Announce the Official 2016 Championship Season “Fly The W” Book … Contains Pivotal Moments from the 2016 Season, Essays from Ownership, Cubs Executives and Coaches and Never Before Seen Photos

The Chicago Cubs launched on Friday the official 2016 championship season “Fly The W” book. Fans can relive the historic 2016 season through the book’s one-of-a-kind journey from the beginning of Spring Training through the team’s World Series celebration in November. It also features personal essays by Tom Ricketts, Theo Epstein, Crane Kenney, Joe Maddon, Billy Williams, Ryne Sandberg and Pat Hughes, as well as never before seen photos from team photographer Steve Green and insights from Vine Line, the official magazine of the Cubs.

Below are excerpts from the essays:

“Game 7 of the World Series was, undoubtedly, one of the most exciting games in the history of baseball. It took extra innings to determine the winner, as both teams played with the passion and determination of true champions.” – Tom Ricketts, chairman

“There were times, as the players answered every challenge and performed at such an elite level for so long, when I was in awe of this team.” – Theo Epstein, president of baseball operations

“Our beloved ballpark is also the connection for generations of people. Never was that more true than in 2016, when our fans turned Wrigley Field into a dynamic, living memorial. I noticed the first chalk tribute after we beat the Dodgers in Game 6 of the NLCS to reach the World Series for the first time since 1945.” – Crane Kenney, president of business operations

“You never take anything for granted. You never get complacent. Coming off a really good season, there’s a lot to be proud of, but there’s so much more to accomplish.” – Joe Maddon, manager

“The World Series victory meant so much more to me personally than I ever thought it would. Until I was able to be there and experience it, I had no idea the impact it would have on me. It was life changing. I know I didn’t play a game in 2016, but I felt like a winner and a world champion for the first time. It blew me away.” – Ryne Sandberg, Cubs Hall of Famer

The book is on sale now for $50 plus tax and $9.95 for shipping and handling per book at www.cubs.com/flythewbook. Starting Thursday, April 6, the book will be available at the Cubs Store on Michigan Ave. The book also will be available at the Cubs Store at the Park at Wrigley when it officially opens its doors to the public Monday, April 10, at 5:00am CDT.

Follow Chicago Cubs Online on Twitter: @TheCCO and @TheCCO_Minors