Cubs Agree to Terms with Addison Russell on 2017 Contract

Cubs reportedly agree to terms on 2017 Contract with shortstop Addison Russell

The Cubs have reportedly agreed to terms with SS Addison Russell on a contract for the 2017 season. Russell is under team control through the 2021 season after completing his first full year in the majors. Russell is an automatic renewal player due to the 1.167 years of service time. Russell is a key piece to the Cubs puzzle and the front office decided he was worth more from a financial standpoint than just the league minimum.

After being paid $527,000 in 2016, the Cubs and Addison Russell agreed to a contract for the 2017 season worth $644,000 according to Jon Heyman.

Major League minimum for the 2017 season is $535,000, up from $507,500 from a year ago.

Russell is arbitration eligible for the first time next year.

Russell is coming off an excellent first full season in the majors. Russell was a force at the plate during the regular season and in the post-season. While many point to the low batting average as an issue, anyone that has watched Russell play and develop on a daily basis know the outdated stat does not tell the story of how good a player Russell is both offensively and defensively. Russell is one of the best defensive shortstops in the game and was a finalist for his first Gold Glove.

Russell batted .238/.321/.417 with 25 doubles, three triples and 21 home runs for a .738 OPS. Russell was voted as a starter on the NL All-Star team and proved throughout the second half he deserved to be there.

Russell hit .203/.235/.375 with two doubles and three home runs for a .610 OPS in the postseason. Russell tied the All-Time RBI mark for a World Series game when he drove in six runs in Game 6 in Cleveland.

Addison Russell is on the verge of a huge season at the plate. At only 23 years old, Russell is one big year away from being mentioned among the best players in the game.

