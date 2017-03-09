Cubs agree to terms with 25 players on 2017 contracts … Kris Bryant sets pre-arbitration record

The Cubs have agreed to 2017 contract terms with 25 players on their 40-man roster with zero-to-three years of Major League service. The team did not disclose the terms of the contracts.

The following players have agreed to 2017 contract terms:

Right-handed pitchers Aaron Brooks, Jake Buchanan, Eddie Butler, Carl Edwards Jr., Kyle Hendricks, Pierce Johnson, Alec Mills, Felix Pena, Jose Rosario and Duane Underwood Jr.

Left-handed pitchers Jack Leathersich, Mike Montgomery, Caleb Smith and Rob Zastryzny.

Catchers Victor Caratini, Willson Contreras and Kyle Schwarber.

Infielders Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Jeimer Candelario, Tommy La Stella and Addison Russell.

Outfielders Albert Almora Jr., Jacob Hannemann and Matt Szczur.

According to multiple reports, the reigning NL Most Valuable Player Kris Bryant has set a record for the highest salary ever for a pre-arbitration eligible player. After being paid $652,000 coming off the NL Rookie of the Year Award last season, the Cubs and Bryant agreed to terms on a $1.05 million contract for the 2017 season. Bryant surpassed the $1 million salary Mike Trout received for the 2014 season.

Kris Bryant is arbitration eligible for the first time next year.

The Cubs will also pay Kyle Hendricks ($760,500), Addison Russell ($644,000), Javier Baez ($609,000) and Kyle Schwarber ($565,500) more than the league minimum for an automatic renewal player.

The Major League minimum salary for the 2017 season is $535,000, an increase of $27,500 from the $507,500 minimum last year.

