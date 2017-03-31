Bryzzo Souvenir Co. is Back with a New Commercial

The Bryzzo Souvenir Co. Returns for a Second Season

Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo are back for a second season with ‘The Bryzzo Souvenir Co.’ The World Series Champions released a new commercial on Friday and have expanded the company to include Addison Russell, Javier Baez, Kyle Schwarber and Ben Zobrist. And the company even has a rather well-known intern.

The Bryzzo Souvenir Co. also has a new jingle written by a Hall of Famer.

This commercial tops the one from a year ago.

These Cubs, The World Series Champions, just know how to have fun while winning a bunch of ballgames.

“We Put The Ding In Dingers” remains the company slogan.

Opening Day is just around the corner. Cubs Fever … Catch It! That’s Cub.

Follow Chicago Cubs Online on Twitter: @TheCCO and @TheCCO_Minors