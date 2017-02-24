From the Wire: Cubs Sign Pedro Strop to Contract Extension

Cubs, Pedro Strop Agree to 2018 Contract Extension with Club Option for 2019

The day before the World Series Champions kick off their Cactus League schedule with a pair of games against the A’s and Giants, the Cubs announced the signing of RHP Pedro Strop to a contract extension.

The Cubs and Strop avoided arbitration two weeks ago by agreeing to terms on a one-year, $5.5 million contract for 2017. Strop was set to become a free agent following the upcoming season.

The Cubs and right-handed pitcher Pedro Strop have agreed to terms on a 2018 contract extension with a club option for the 2019 campaign. Terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team.

According to multiple reports, Strop signed a two-year extension that could be worth a total of $12.1 million. Strop will receive $5.85 million in 2018 and the club option for 2019 is worth $6.25 million with a $500,000 buyout.

Strop, 31, has totaled 84 holds, a 0.98 WHIP and a 2.68 ERA (63 earned runs in 211.1 innings) in 232 relief appearances with the Cubs covering the last four seasons since being acquired with right-hander Jake Arrieta from Baltimore on July 2, 2013. Since joining the Cubs, Strop leads all National League relief pitchers with a .173 batting average against, ranks second in holds, ranks third-lowest with a .530 opponent OPS, is tied for third in WHIP and ranks fourth with an average of 10.82 strikeouts per nine innings (all minimum 200 appearances).

Last season, Strop went 2-2 with 21 holds, a 0.89 WHIP and a 2.85 ERA (15 earned runs in 47.1 innings) despite being limited to 54 relief outings due to late-season knee and groin injuries. He combined to post no record and a 3.18 ERA (two earned runs in 5.2 innings) in eight post-season appearances.

Strop broke into the big leagues with the Texas Rangers in 2009 and was acquired by Baltimore near the end of the 2011 campaign. In 2012, he served as one of Baltimore’s primary set-up men, going 5-2 with three saves, 24 holds and a 2.44 ERA (18 earned runs in 66.1 innings) in 70 relief appearances. However, Strop began the 2013 campaign by posting a 7.25 ERA (18 earned runs in 22.1 innings) and 1.70 WHIP in 29 outings and was traded to the Cubs with Arrieta and two international signing bonus slots for right-hander Scott Feldman and catcher Steve Clevenger just before the All-Star Break. Strop posted a 2.83 ERA (11 earned runs in 35 innings) and a 0.94 WHIP in 37 outings with the Cubs throughout the remainder of the 2013 campaign.

Overall, Pedro Strop is 15-20 with nine saves, 116 holds, a 3.23 ERA (122 earned runs in 339.2 innings), a 1.17 WHIP and 3.25 FIP in 376 relief appearances covering all or part of eight major league seasons with Texas (2009-11), Baltimore (2011-13) and the Cubs (2013-16).

